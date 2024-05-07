Stem Cell Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 162 Agreements Signed Since 2016

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of stem cell deals from 2016 to 2024.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter stem cell deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 162 stem cell deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual stem cell partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in stem cell deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Benefits

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse stem cell collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in stem cell dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Stem cell deals over the years

2.3. Most active stem cell dealmakers

2.4. Stem cell deals by deal type

2.5. Stem cell deals by therapy area

2.6. Stem cell deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for stem cell deals

2.7.1 Stem cell deals headline values

2.7.2 Stem cell deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Stem cell deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Stem cell royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading stem cell deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top stem cell deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.3. Most active stem cell deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Stem cell dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by deal type

Deal directory - Stem cell deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

Accellta

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

AGC Asahi Glass

Ageless Biotech

AgeX Therapeutics

AiVita Biomedical

Akadeum Life Sciences

Alkem Laboratories

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

American Society of Hematology

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Amgen

Angiostem

Anthony Nolan

Apceth

Arbor Biotechnologies

Ascendance Biotechnology

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Australian Research Council

Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners

Axiogenesis

AxoSim

Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Be The Match BioTherapies

Bio-Techne

BioCardia

BioEclipse Therapeutics

BiolineRX

Biological Industries

Biomed

bioRASI

BlueRock Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bone Therapeutics

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Calidi Biotherapeutics

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calimmune

Cell2in

Cell Care Therapeutics

Cellect Biotechnology

Cellectricon

Celling Biosciences

CellProThera

Celltex Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Dynamics International

Censo Biotechnologies

Centogene

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

Children's Hospital Boston

China Southeast University

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cipla

Citius Pharmaceuticals

Cognate BioServices

Columbia University

Creative Medical Technologies

CRISPR Therapeutics

Crown Bioscience

Cynata Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics

CYTOVIA Therapeutics

Deepcell

DefiniGEN

Department of Defense

DePuy

EdiGene

Elixirgen

ERS Genomics

Eterna Therapeutics

Ethos Discovery

Eutilogics

Evotec

ExCellThera

Exploit Technologies

Florica Therapeutics

Fondazione San Raffaele

Fondazione Telethon

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Ecology (IME)

Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Gallant Therapeutics

Gamida Cell

GE Healthcare

Genezen

Golden Meditech

GSK

Hadassah Medical Center

Haihe Laboratory of Cell Ecosystem

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Harvard University

Healios K.K.

Heartseed

Hemostemix

Histogen

Hong Kong Baptist University

Huapont Pharma

Human Life CORD Japan

Immunis

ImmunityBio

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Implant Therapeutics

Indiana University

Insitro

Instem

Institute Of Molecular Biotechnology

InVivo Therapeutics

Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation

Jadi Cell

Janssen Biotech

Jasper Therapeutics

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Kings College London

Kite Pharma

Kumamoto University

Kyoto University

Leiden University

Leona M and Harry B Helmsley Charitable Trust

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Longeveron

Lupus Foundation of America (LFA)

Macquarie University

Magenta Therapeutics

Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

Maryland Technology Development Corporation

Maxcyte

McGill University

Medac

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck and Co

Mesoblast

Metrion Biosciences

Michael J Fox Foundation

Molecular Templates

Multiclonal Therapeutics

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

myTomorrows

NanoCellect Biomedica

Nano Dimension

NantKwest

Nanyang Technological University

National Cancer Institute

National Heart

Lung and Blood Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes of Health

National Science Foundation

National University of Ireland

Galway (NUI Galway)

Ncardia

Northwestern University

Novellus Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Nvidia

Ocumension Therapeutics

Omeros

OncoImmune

Orchard Therapeutics

Organovo

ORIG3N

Orthocell

Pathways to Stem Cell Science

Plasticell

Platelet BioGenesis

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristyx

PreCerv

Procella Therapeutics

Procyon Technologies

Pulthera

Q Therapeutics

Regeneus

ReNeuron

Renovacare

Research Products Development Company

Royal Children's Hospital

Rubedo Life Sciences

RxBio

Salk Institute

Sana Biotechnology

SanBio

Scaled Biolabs

SCM Pharma

Seattle Childrens Research Institute

Seres Therapeutics

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group

Sharp Edge Labs

Shoreline Biosciences

SimonMed Imaging

Sirion Biotech

Smartwise

Spinogenix

Stanford University

StemCardia

Stemcell Technologies

Stemedica Cell Technologies

Stem Genomics

Stempeutics

TaiRx

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Technology University Dresden

Teijin

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

The New York Stem Cell Foundation

Therakine

Therapeutic Solutions International

The Regents of the University of California

Thrive Bioscience

TiGenix

Tissue Genesis

TONIX Pharmaceuticals

Trestle Biotherapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics

Tu Dresden

U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation

University Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital

University Health Network

University of Adelaide

University of California

University of California Irvine

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Francisco

University of Maryland

University of Pittsburgh

University of Queensland

University of Southern California

University of Tokyo

University of Washington

Vascugen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViaCyte

VistaGen Therapeutics

Vivo Biosciences

Vor Biopharma

WCTE

W L Gore

Yumanity Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ktpbh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.