Stem Cell Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 162 Agreements Signed Since 2016

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of stem cell deals from 2016 to 2024.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter stem cell deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 162 stem cell deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual stem cell partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in stem cell deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Key Benefits
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse stem cell collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in stem cell dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Stem cell deals over the years
2.3. Most active stem cell dealmakers
2.4. Stem cell deals by deal type
2.5. Stem cell deals by therapy area
2.6. Stem cell deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for stem cell deals
2.7.1 Stem cell deals headline values
2.7.2 Stem cell deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Stem cell deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Stem cell royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading stem cell deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top stem cell deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active stem cell dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active stem cell dealmakers
4.3. Most active stem cell deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Stem cell dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Stem cell deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Stem cell deals by deal type
- Deal directory - Stem cell deals by therapy area
- Deal type definitions
