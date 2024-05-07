Draganfly Unveils New NDAA Compliant “FlexForce” Modular FPV System Following US Military Demonstrations & Training

Draganfly’s FlexForce modular FPV system is available to Defense & Government users only



San Diego, CA., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, the FlexForce Modular FPV UAV System, available exclusively to Government & Military buyers following a FPV UAV Demonstration and Training.

Designed to meet the rigorous demands of Government and Defense aerial reconnaissance and surveillance applications, the NDAA-Compliant FlexForce FPV System features a set of quick-exchange assemblies, available in four-, seven- and ten-inch configurations. Capable of a dynamic range of flight characteristics, payload capacities ranging from 1.2 lbs to 6.5 lbs, and able to sustain a maximum speed of 93 mph, the FlexForce FPV System easily and quickly adapts to a variety of mission requirements. The quick-exchange assembly allows an operator to adjust between sizes in minutes without the use of specialized tools or components.

The FlexForce Core, the foundation of the FlexForce FPV System, is a tightly integrated FPV airframe that offers the modern FPV pilot a variety of flight modes, including Full Acrobatic, GPS Assist & Waypoint Mission. GPS-denied position hold is enabled via an optical flow sensor and a configurable radio link provides additional resilience in challenging environments. The FlexForce Core features an onboard Sony camera alongside a variety of payload attachment mechanisms that accommodate a variety of payloads. The ultra-low latency video feed from the FPV Core can be displayed to both the FPV Goggles and external monitors.

These technologies, along with others, were recently on display during a FPV UAV Training & Demonstration Event held in March 2024 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. During this 2-day event, Draganfly FPV pilots and subject matter experts assisted over 200 members of the Special and Conventional forces in gaining valuable exposure and training for FPV UAV operations.

Sale and demonstration of the Draganfly FlexForce FPV System is currently offered exclusively to Government and Military clients, underscoring Draganfly’s ongoing commitment to supporting critical missions. The FlexForce FPV System can be viewed by appointment with Draganfly Representatives during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2024 in Tampa, Florida with shipments to eligible early adopters beginning in Q2, 2024.

“The importance and effectiveness of FPV drones have been demonstrated and are now a key tool for defense operations. Given our work and experience in Ukraine and with the Drone Racing League, we designed the Flexforce Modular FPV Drone platform to offer maximum flexibility and capabilities”, said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, “We are thrilled at the performance and results of demonstrations and training process to our military customers and look forward to providing this product to them at scale.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

