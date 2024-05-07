In light of discussions on financial statement

Ljósleiðarinn ehf. would like to make a statement in relation to the public discussion on the financial statements of Reykjavík City group that takes place today.

In connection with the approval of Ljósleiðarinn's financial statements, a reassessment of the company's investment needs was reported on February 28th. This reassessment has confirmed that the company has enough liquid funds to support its operations until 2024. Therefore, without any changes, Reykjavík Energy will not need to provide Ljósleiðarinn with additional equity. This possibility was opened with the approval and publication of Reykjavík Energy's financial statements on March 7th.

Although the issuance and sale of new equity in the capital markets have not been favourable in 2024, Ljósleiðarinn is still working on preparing for a capital increase in cooperation with its advisors. Concurrently, the company will explore other financing options for the upcoming years.