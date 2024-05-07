Life Science Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 965 Agreements Signed Since 2016

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the artificial intelligence deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of artificial intelligence deals from 2016 to 2024.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 965 artificial intelligence deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Benefits

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse artificial intelligence collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Artificial intelligence deals over the years

2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

2.4. Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

2.5. Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

2.6. Artificial intelligence deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for artificial intelligence deals

2.7.1 Artificial intelligence deals headline values

2.7.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading artificial intelligence deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.3. Most active artificial intelligence deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

Deal directory - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

