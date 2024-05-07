Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET

RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 8:40 AM PT

The events will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of our website. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the website following the presentations.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

