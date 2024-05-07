Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 96, representing 62.28% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

NomineeVote typeVoted%
Mark LearmonthFor9,330,85498.51%
 Against141,2241.49%
 Abstain2,482,399-
John KellyFor9,290,25685.50%
 Against1,575,01214.50%
 Abstain1,089,209-
Johan HoltzhausenFor10,754,75090.11%
 Against1,179,9239.89%
 Abstain19,804-
Nick ClarkeFor11,824,42099.08%
 Against109,9520.92%
 Abstain20,105-
Geralda WildschuttFor11,813,87299.00%
 Against119,2911.00%
 Abstain21,314-
Gordon WylieFor11,882,04699.57%
 Against51,8310.43%
 Abstain20,600-
Victor GapareFor11,815,12599.00%
 Against118,9531.00%
 Abstain20,399-
Tariro GadzikwaFor11,906,35599.78%
 Against26,5480.22%
 Abstain21,574-


Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
  • Mr. Holtzhausen, Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt and Ms. Gadzikwa were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2024 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

