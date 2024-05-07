RadNet’s Lenox Hill Radiology to Host Mother’s Day Mammogram Screening Parties in New York City

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced two events to promote breast health and equitable access to crucial cancer screening services. In collaboration with Lenox Hill Radiology, RadNet will host Mother’s Day MammoGlam parties on Saturday, May 18, in New York City. On a day that celebrates positive role models, the objective is to empower women to prioritize their health and well-being.



Key event details:

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where:

Lenox Hill Radiology, Fordham—350 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Lenox Hill Radiology, Harlem—215 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027

1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m.



Who: WNBA Icon Sheryl Swoopes, New York State elected officials, breast specialists from Lenox Hill Radiology, and community leaders

WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes, a RadNet spokesperson and advocate for breast health, will emphasize the importance of convenient access to essential cancer screening services. The three-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA Most Valuable Player will be joined by select New York government officials at these Lenox Hill centers. Breast specialists will provide potentially life-saving care, and attendees can look forward to self-care surprises during the parties.

“As a woman and athlete, I understand the importance of taking care of our bodies and prioritizing our health,” said Sheryl Swoopes. “Having seen firsthand the devastation cancer can bring, I am excited to promote access to early detection and life-saving preventive care on Mother’s Day.”

Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women. However, early detection significantly improves outcomes, with a 99% five-year survival rate when breast cancer is detected in Stage 1. According to the New York State Department of Health, approximately 16,700 women in the state are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, resulting in approximately 2,500 deaths. Alarmingly, for Black women, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer and is now the leading cause of cancer death, according to the American Cancer Society. While Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than White women, Black women are about 41% more likely to die from the disease.

“Through events like these, we strive to empower women with the knowledge and resources necessary to prioritize their breast health and undergo regular screenings, ultimately saving lives through early detection,” said RadNet President and CEO Howard Berger, MD. “These MammoGlam events bring state-of-the-art equipment and artificial intelligence into the heart of New York City’s neighborhoods, ensuring every woman has access to the highest quality medical expertise and compassionate care.”

“I am very proud to support these MammoGlam events, and I thank WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes for bringing attention to breast cancer screenings,” said New York State Senator Cordell Cleare. “It is critically important that all women over 40, and especially women of color, get screened for breast cancer regularly. We have more work to do in the state legislature to ensure that all New Yorkers have necessary coverage for early detection. My proposed bill S2917 would mandate insurance coverage for dense breast ultrasounds, which would enable women with dense breast tissue to get properly screened without worrying about out-of-pocket expenses. I appreciate the incredible work from the RadNet team, which ensures that New Yorkers are able to live longer and healthier lives.”

The MammoGlam parties invite female role models of every kind, and their loved ones, to celebrate Mother’s Day in a special way by prioritizing their health. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy a fun-filled day while also completing one of the year's most important exams. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and a physician referral is not required.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Tim Merchant

RadNet National Director of Screening Networks and Population Health Strategy

timothymerchant@radnet.com



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,700 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.