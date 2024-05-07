Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May and June:



J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Location: Boston, Mass.

Presentation: 4:25 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here

B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Presentation: 12:20 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: katkins@enovix.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: canderson@enovix.com