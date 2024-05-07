Integer to Showcase Strategic Investments to Support Customers’ Growth and Innovation at Heart Rhythm 2024

PLANO, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will join medtech industry leaders around the world in exhibiting at Heart Rhythm 2024, a Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) educational event and exhibition in Boston from May 16 – 19, 2024.

HRS attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #753 to learn more about the company’s comprehensive end-to-end solutions, designed to help customers accelerate time to market, strengthen innovation, simplify supply chain and confidently scale production across a globally competitive network of locations.

Some examples include market-leading battery technology, finished leads and implantable pulse generators (IPG) for cardiac applications. Integer is a leading manufacturer of access and complex catheter access solutions in electrophysiology, including guidewires, transseptal access, diagnostic and ablation technology platforms.

Those attending HRS will discover how Integer’s recent strategic investments, particularly the acquisition of Pulse Technologies, are reshaping how Integer serves the world’s leading medical device OEMs and start-ups. Pulse Technologies, based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, brings unmatched precision machining and patented technologies such as Hierarchical Surface Restructuring (HSR™) coatings to Integer’s portfolio. These innovations significantly enhance the performance and reliability of medical devices across cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardiovascular applications. HSR enhances electrodes and microelectrode arrays using a proprietary ultra-short pulse laser-based process, supporting a range of applications.

“The integration of Pulse Technologies’ advanced surface texturing and coating technologies into Integer’s services empowers the development of specialized components that offer superior electrochemical performance and durability,” said Payman Khales, President, Cardio & Vascular.

Khales added, “These capabilities allow Integer to support the rapidly evolving needs of the medical device sector with innovative solutions that significantly shorten time to market and enhance patient care.”

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.



About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Investor Relations:

Andrew Senn

andrew.senn@integer.net

763.951.8312 Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

469.731.6617



