Amolyt Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the GRS Congress, ECE and ENDO

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has had multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the 10th International Congress of the Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS), which is being held May 10-11 in Stockholm, Sweden, the 26th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 11-14 in Stockholm, Sweden, and at the 2024 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO), which is being held June 1-4 in Boston, Massachusetts. These presentations cover both of Amolyt’s development programs, eneboparatide in Phase 3 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3813 in Phase 1 for the treatment of acromegaly.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
10th International Congress of the Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS) – May 10-11, Stockholm, Sweden
Title: Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Acromegaly
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Time: 2:00-3:00 p.m. CEST
26th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) – May 11-14, Stockholm, Sweden
Title: Renal Complications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism
Format: Mini Satellite Symposium
Session: Industry-sponsored Mini Satellites, Room A6
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024
Time: 9:45-10:15 a.m. CEST
Title: A Translational Approach to Investigate the Mechanism Whereby Eneboparatide Induces Prolonged Calcium Normalization in Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024
Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST
Title: Increased Urinary Excretion of Calcium and Nephrolithiasis: Real-Life Data from the Epi-Hypo Cohort of Hypoparathyroidism Patients
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024
Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST
Title: Remaining Secretion of Parathyroid Hormone Is Associated with Calcium Excretion in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024
Time: 2:40-3:40 p.m. CEST
Title: A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel, Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects
Format: Rapid Communication
Session: Rapid Communications 5: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology – Part I
Date: Monday, May 13, 2024
Time: 3:00-3:40 p.m. CEST
Poster Display: 9:40am CEST on Sunday, May 12 to 3:30pm CEST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Title: Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat
Format: Poster Presentation
Date: Monday, May 13, 2024
Poster Display: 9:40 a.m.-7 p.m. CEST
Poster Presentation: 5:30-6:30 p.m. CEST
Title: Increased Bone Fragility Over Time in Women with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Real-world Data from the HypoparaNet Italian Cohort
Format: Rapid Communication
Session: Rapid Communications 10: Calcium and Bone – Part II
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 1:00-1:40 p.m. CEST
Poster Display: 9:40am CEST on Sunday, May 12 to 3:30pm CEST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
2024 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO) – June 1-4, Boston, Mass.
Title: A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects
Format: Rapid Fire/Poster Presentation
Session: RF03-02/SAT-043
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 1:45-3:15 p.m. EDT
Title: Skeletal Effects Among Pre and Postmenopausal Women with Hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT); Data from the Canadian National Hypoparathyroidism Registry (CNHR)
Format: Poster Presentation
Session SUN-253
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT
Title: Increased Fragility of Bone Over Time in Female Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Real-world Data from the Italian Cohort
Format: Poster Presentation
Session: SUN-259
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT
Title: Enhanced Ability of the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, to Decrease IGF1 When Combined with the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide
Format: Poster Presentation
Session: MON-113
Date: Monday, June 3, 2024
Time: 12:00-1:30 p.m. EDT
Title: Eneboparatide, a Potent Stimulator of Urinary Calcium Reabsorption, Induces Prolonged Renal Cortex Retention and PTH1 Receptor Signalling
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: OR14-02
Date: Monday, June 3, 2024
Time: 1:45-3:15 p.m. EDT
Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
