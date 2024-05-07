Amolyt Pharma dévoile les abstracts acceptés pour présentation aux congrès de la GRS, de l'ECE et de l'ENDO

LYON, France et CAMBRIDGE, Mass., 07 mai 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, société spécialisée dans le développement de peptides thérapeutiques ciblant les maladies endocriniennes et métaboliques rares, a annoncé aujourd’hui que plusieurs de ses abstracts avaient été acceptés pour être présentés au 10e congrès international de la Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS), qui se tiendra du 10 au 11 mai à Stockholm (Suède), le 26e congrès européen d’endocrinologie (ECE), qui se tiendra du 11 au 14 mai à Stockholm (Suède), et au congrès annuel 2024 de l’Endocrine Society (ENDO), qui aura lieu du 1 au 4 juin à Boston (Massachusetts, États-Unis). Ces présentations porteront sur les deux programmes de développement d’Amolyt à savoir, l’énéboparatide, en cours de Phase 3 de développement clinique pour le traitement de l’hypoparathyroïdie et l’AZP-3813, en cours de Phase 1 pour le traitement de l’acromégalie.



Les détails des présentations sont les suivants :

10e Congrès International de la Growth Hormone Research Society (GRS) – 10-11 mai, Stockholm, Suède

Titre: Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat

Format: Présentation orale

Session: Acromegaly (Acromégalie)

Date: Vendredi 10 mai 2024

Heure: 14h-15h CEST

26e Congrès Européen d’Endocrinologie (ECE) – 11-14 mai, Stockholm (Suède)

Titre : Renal Complications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format : Mini Symposium

Session : Industry-sponsored Mini Satellites, Room A6 (Mini Symposium Satellite, parrainé par l’industrie, salle A6)

Date : Dimanche 12 mai 2024

Heure : 9h45-10h15 CEST

Titre : A Translational Approach to Investigate the Mechanism Whereby Eneboparatide Induces Prolonged Calcium Normalization in Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format : Présentation orale

Session : Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I (Communications orales 2 : Calcium et Os, partie 1)

Date : Dimanche 12 mai 2024

Heure : 14h40-15h40 CEST

Titre : Increased Urinary Excretion of Calcium and Nephrolithiasis: Real-Life Data from the Epi-Hypo Cohort of Hypoparathyroidism Patients

Format : Présentation orale

Session : Oral Communications 2 : Calcium and Bone – Part I (Communications orales 2 : Calcium et Os, partie 1)

Date : Dimanche 12 mai 2024

Heure : 14h40-15h40 CEST

Titre : Remaining Secretion of Parathyroid Hormone Is Associated with Calcium Excretion in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Format : Présentation orale

Session : Oral Communications 2: Calcium and Bone – Part I (Communications orales 2 : Calcium et Os, partie 1)

Date : Dimanche 12 mai 2024

Heure : 14h40-15h40 CEST

Titre : A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel, Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects

Format : Communication rapide

Session : Rapid Communications 5: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology – Part I (Communications rapides 5 : Hypophyse et neuroendocrinologie, partie 1)

Date : Lundi 13 mai 2024

Heure : 15h00-15h40 CEST

Exposition du poster : du dimanche 12 mai (9h40 CEST) au mardi 14 mai (15h30 CEST)

Titre : Additive Effect of Combined Treatment with the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, and the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide, in Decreasing IGF1 Levels in the Rat

Format : Présentation de poster

Date : Lundi 13 mai 2024

Exposition du poster : 09h40-19h00 CEST

Présentation du poster : 17h30-18h30 CEST

Titre : Increased bone fragility over time in women with chronic hypoparathyroidism: Real-world data from the HypoparaNet Italian Cohort

Format : Communication rapide

Session : Rapid Communications 10: Calcium and Bone – Part II (Communications rapides 10 : Calcium et Os, partie 2)

Date : Mardi 14 mai 2024

Heure : 13h00-13h40 CEST

Exposition du poster : du dimanche 12 mai (9h40 CEST) au mardi 14 mai (15h30 CEST)

Congrès annuel 2024 de l’Endocrine Society (ENDO) – 1-4 juin, Boston (Massachusetts, États-Unis)

Titre : A Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AZP-3813, a Novel Small Peptide Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist, in Healthy Subjects

Format : Poster « rapid fire »/ Présentation de poster

Session : RF03-02/SAT-043

Date : samedi 1 juin 2024

Heure : 13h45-15h15 EDT

Titre : Skeletal effects among pre and postmenopausal women with hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT); data from the Canadian National Hypoparathyroidism Registry (CNHR)

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : SUN-253

Date : dimanche 2 juin 2024

Heure : 12h00-13h30 EDT

Titre : Increased Fragility of Bone Over Time in Female Patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Real-world Data from the Italian Cohort

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : SUN-259

Date : dimanche 2 juin 2024

Heure : 12h00-13h30 EDT

Titre : Enhanced Ability of the Small Peptide GH Receptor Antagonist, AZP-3813, to Decrease IGF1 When Combined with the Somatostatin Analog, Octreotide

Format : Présentation de poster

Session : MON-113

Date : lundi 3 juin 2024

Heure : 12h00-13h30 EDT

Titre : Eneboparatide, a Potent Stimulator of Urinary Calcium Reabsorption, Induces Prolonged Renal Cortex Retention and PTH1 Receptor Signaling

Format : Présentation orale

Session : OR14-02

Date : lundi 3 juin 2024

Heure : 13h45-15h15 EDT

À propos d’Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, société de biotechnologie au stade clinique, s’appuie sur le savoir-faire et l’expérience de son équipe pour développer des traitements visant à améliorer la vie des patients atteints de maladies endocriniennes rares. Son portefeuille de développement comprend l’énéboparatide (AZP-3601), un agoniste du récepteur PTH1 à action prolongée comme traitement potentiel de l’hypoparathyroïdie, et l’AZP-3813, un antagoniste du récepteur de l’hormone de croissance pour le traitement potentiel de l’acromégalie. Amolyt Pharma entend poursuivre la construction de son portefeuille de produits en s’appuyant sur son réseau mondial dans le domaine de l’endocrinologie, et avec le soutien de son syndicat d'investisseurs internationaux. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur https://amolytpharma.com/ ou suivez-nous sur Twitter et sur LinkedIn.

