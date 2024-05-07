Virtuozzo Partners with MongoDB to Expand Global Availability of Database-as-a-Service

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, has announced a strategic Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) partnership with MongoDB, a leading database and data services provider. Under the partnership, the latest versions of MongoDB are newly available to enterprises with full automation enabled by Virtuozzo Application Platform, Virtuozzo’s Platform as a Service solution.

Virtuozzo is now a part of the Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program and can offer MongoDB to its service provider customers through Virtuozzo Application Platform. Virtuozzo’s platform can automate provisioning, clustering, scaling, updates and backups, enabling service providers to combine that with their own managed services to create full Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solutions. This gives enterprises access to automated MongoDB, and a wide range of other applications, on cost-effective, sovereign cloud infrastructure. Software companies, systems integrators and other enterprises can also use Virtuozzo Application Platform on-premises, to automate MongoDB across private cloud locations.

“Virtuozzo software is the antidote to high-cost, high-complexity cloud, and we’re excited to expand the scope of what you can achieve with Virtuozzo and MongoDB,” said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO. ”For enterprises, Virtuozzo offers an on-premises alternative to fully managed database as a service, which can be expensive and limit your control of the underlying infrastructure; at the same time, you can easily extend your on-premises MongoDB environment to a wide range of clouds.”

“It has always been part of our mission to ensure that customers can easily access MongoDB, and partners like Virtuozzo make that happen by extending MongoDB’s reach,” said Lars Herrmann, VP of Partner Ecosystem at MongoDB. “Our partnership with Virtuozzo expands the ways in which customers work with MongoDB, giving organizations looking to innovate more choice and flexibility without compromising on the high performance, security, and availability requirements needed to take advantage of the growing opportunity of generative AI applications.”

Key benefits of MongoDB management with Virtuozzo include:

On-Premises or Cloud-Based Deployment: run automated MongoDB management platform on your choice of infrastructure

Automated Database Provisioning: install pre-packaged MongoDB via the Virtuozzo UI, CLI, or API, easily creating the desired database topology without manual configuration

High Availability: support continuous data availability using automatically provisioned replica set clusters with best-practice settings for redundancy, failover, and uptime

Easy Scalability: use load triggers and auto-discovery to add database nodes on demand in response to traffic fluctuations

Seamless Updates: enable automated updates to keep database clusters up to date and secure, with minimal disruption to operations

Secure Backups: enable automated backup for additional data protection and seamless recovery of MongoDB data

Access Control: assign different access levels to users for collaboration while maintaining secure MongoDB management

Cost Optimization: run containerized MongoDB for efficient, high-density infrastructure utilization, with built-in automation to streamline operations, allowing your team to focus on business-oriented tasks

Virtuozzo and MongoDB will host a webinar on May 23 to discuss the new partnership and demonstrate Virtuozzo’s automated MongoDB management solution.

Virtuozzo (virtuozzo.com), a leading hyperconverged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services. Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth. The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support. Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Hosting Providers in 80 countries.