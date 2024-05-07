Pixalate Releases Ad Industry’s First MALformed And Fraudulent Bundle IDs (MALAFIDE) Risk Report for Connected TV Advertising: 46% of Bundle IDs Are Malformed and/or Fraudulent, Accounting for $150M in Open Programmatic Ad Spend in Q1 2024

LONDON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Malformed and Fraudulent Bundle IDs Risk Reports for Amazon Fire TV , Roku , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV CTV apps.

The reports includes a detailed analysis of the global state of non-standard and malformed Bundle IDs in the open programmatic advertising supply chain as of Q1 2024. “Malformed” Bundle ID represents an app identifier used in the ad bid uncorrelated or mapped to any known app, according to Pixalate’s Bundle ID mapping technology. These “Malformed” Bundle IDs disrupt ad targeting and campaign measurement, and open the door to ad fraud.



Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.8 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across more than 16,000 CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over 6,000 unique CTV apps in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV to compile the research in this series.

Key Findings:

Roku : 26% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (2k out of 7.8k) Only 31% of Bundle IDs utilized across Roku traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab

Amazon Fire TV : 62% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (3.7k out of 6k) Only 23% of Bundle IDs utilized across Amazon Fire TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab

Apple TV : 56% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (1.3k out of 2.4k) Only 27% of Bundle IDs utilized across Apple TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab

Samsung Smart TV : 67% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (2k out of 2.4k) Only 15% of Bundle IDs utilized across Samsung Smart TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab







Top Sellers at Risk of Malformed CTV Bundle IDs

Top Sellers at Risk of Malformed CTV Bundle IDs Rank Roku Amazon Fire TV Samsung Smart TV Apple TV 1 FreeWheel FreeWheel FreeWheel FreeWheel 2 Magnite Google AdExchange Google AdExchange Magnite 3 Xander Monetize Magnite Magnite Google AdExchange 4 PubMatic Xandr Monetize Pubmatic Nexxen 5 Verve Group Nexxen Xandr Monetize Xandr Monetize

Sellers are ranked by their malformed Bundle ID exposure rate: The percentage of a malformed Bundle IDs on which the seller is found to have sold traffic, according to Pixalate’s data.

Top Malformed and/or Fraudulent Bundle IDs (by impression volume)

*By Impression Volume

Download the full reports to receive a list of the top 50 malformed Bundle IDs - ranked by impression volume and by CTV platform - as measured by Pixalate in March 2024.

