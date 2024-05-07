Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress™

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a late-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced two poster presentations, including a late-breaker, at the upcoming European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ taking place in Milan, Italy from June 5-8, 2024.



Title: Oral alpha-v/beta-6 and alpha-v/beta-1 integrin inhibitor bexotegrast in primary sclerosing cholangitis: Updated 12-week interim safety and efficacy analysis of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a trial

Late Breaker Abstract Number: LB27

Presenter: Michael Trauner, M.D., Chair of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine III, Medical University Clinic, Vienna, Austria

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – Saturday, June 8, 2024, 5:00 p.m. CEST



Title: Dual alpha-v/beta-6 and alpha-v/beta-1 integrin inhibitor bexotegrast targets TGF-beta inhibition to specific cell types in human liver explant tissue with biliary fibrosis

Abstract Number: 1627

Presenter: Johanna Schaub, Ph.D., Principal Scientist II, Translational Sciences, Pliant Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 6, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CEST

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody against integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com . Follow us on social media: X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

