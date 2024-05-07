Alimera Announces Scientific Data Highlighting YUTIQ® to be Presented at Upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology and Retina World Congress Conferences

ATLANTA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today it will have three scientific abstracts at two upcoming ophthalmic congresses including the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) conference, scheduled in Seattle, WA. from May 5 - 9 and Retina World Congress (RWC) scheduled in Fort Lauderdale, FL. from May 9 - 13.



ARVO Key Abstracts:

Tue, May 07 8:30am - 10:15am PT; Tedi Begaj, MD; Lisa Faia, MD

CALM: 24-Month Safety Outcomes From a Real-World Registry Study of Patients with Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment Treated with the 0.18 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Implant (Poster A0170)

Thu, May 09 2:30pm - 2:45pm PT; Phoebe Lin, MD

CALM: 24-Month Retinal Thickness Outcomes From a Real-World Registry Study of Patients with Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment Treated with the 0.18 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Implant (Abstract #6454)

RWC Key Abstract:

Poster-on-demand, Michael Singer, MD

36-month Outcomes Following Treatment of Chronic Non-infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment with the 0.18 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Implant: a CALM Registry Analysis

