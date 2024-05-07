Apnimed Named 2024 Best Places to Work Company by the Boston Business Journal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Business Journal has named Apnimed, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral pharmacologic therapies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related disorders, including its lead oral treatment candidate AD109, to its 2024 Best Places to Work — the BBJ’s exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

“We’re proud to be recognized by both our employees and the BBJ for the dynamic and engaging culture we’re building at Apnimed,” said Larry Miller, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apnimed. “We loved seeing common phrases in the surveys that included collaborative, inclusive and supportive. The near unanimous praise that our employees shared across all award measurements, including career opportunities, professional development, welcoming culture and corporate purpose, reinforces our commitment to making Apnimed an employer of choice in the Boston area and beyond.”

"The companies that comprise this year’s Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we’ve been doing this program,” said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. “Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility and trust are the model to which the region’s businesses look for inspiration.”

The 260 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more). Apnimed was honored in the Best Extra Small Company category.

The Best Places to Work celebration will be held in-person on June 13th at the Westin Copley Place from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The special publication will appear in the June 14th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is one of the most common and serious sleep disorders. It is estimated to affect more than 50 million Americans, though underdiagnosis continues to be a serious problem and the number of affected Americans may be far greater. OSA is characterized by partial or complete upper airway closure that occurs during sleep, which can cause dramatic reductions in overnight oxygen saturation and often leads to poor sleep, and in the long term, has been shown to exacerbate hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. Additionally, OSA can impair work productivity, reduce daytime functional abilities, and lower quality of life. Sleep-related muscular relaxation driven by the central nervous system is the key neurologic mechanism that causes OSA. In patients with OSA, a reduction in neuromuscular control of the upper airway during sleep leads to a corresponding relaxation of the upper airway dilator muscles. The vast majority of diagnosed patients are prescribed positive air pressure therapy devices such as continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, but many patients are dissatisfied with these mechanical nighttime devices and fewer than half are compliant long term, leaving a significant population untreated, undertreated and at risk. Some OSA patients are overweight or obese, and sustained weight loss can reduce the severity of airway collapse and some symptoms. However, even substantial weight loss has not been shown to be curative in most patients or reduce the need for treatments that help maintain an open airway during sleep.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working to transform the treatment of sleep apnea based on a simple idea – patients with obstructive sleep apnea could benefit from treatment with a safe and effective oral medication dosed once daily at bedtime. Apnimed’s lead development program, AD109, targets the neurologic control of upper airway muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. Based in Cambridge, Mass., the company is developing a portfolio of novel pharmacologic therapies for sleep apnea and related disorders. Apnimed has a pipeline of novel, oral pharmacologic programs including several that are part of a partnership with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in our Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC Joint Venture. Learn more about our open positions at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.