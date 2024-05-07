Aspira Women’s Health Announces Publication of Two OvaWatch Peer-Reviewed Manuscripts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed manuscripts.



The first manuscript, entitled “Ovarian Cancer Surgical Consideration is Markedly Improved by the Neural Network Powered-MIA3G Multivariate Index Assay” was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Medicine on May 2, 2024. The findings of this study demonstrate that use of OvaWatch® to stratify risk in patients with an adnexal mass might help to reduce surgical backlogs and unnecessary surgical referrals.

The second manuscript, entitled: “Neural Network-derived Multivariate Index Assay Demonstrates Effective Clinical Performance in Longitudinal Monitoring of Ovarian Cancer Risk” was published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology on May 3, 2024. The findings of this study demonstrate that OvaWatch could be an effective tool for the monitoring of ovarian cancer risk over time in women with indeterminate or low risk adnexal masses. Based on common practice for adnexal mass management and consistent with the study, OvaWatch can be drawn by the provider every three to six months for active surveillance of an adnexal mass.

“Today, we mark the publication of additional clinical data to support the use of OvaWatch for the assessment of ovarian cancer risk for women with an adnexal mass,” said Nicole Sandford, Chief Executive Officer of Aspira. “We believe these studies will help accelerate the adoption of OvaWatch for initial and ongoing monitoring of patients to provide an alternative to surgical intervention for lower risk cases. Clinicians have long sought a better tool to develop an appropriate care plan for these women, and OvaWatch provides it.”

“The publication of these manuscripts, along with last week’s announcement to make OvaWatch available for testing over time, is the latest example of Aspira keeping its promises to our stakeholders. We are well on our way to achieving our mission to improve outcomes for women with gynecologic diseases.”

The total addressable market for OvaSuite, the company’s portfolio of ovarian cancer risk assessment blood tests, is 2.0-3.0 million tests per year.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDxSM risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDxSM test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and completion of any products in the pipeline development and other statements that are predictive in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “designed to,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release and other factors that may cause such differences include the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the expected timing of the closing of the offering. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company’s filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Aspira presently does not know, or that Aspira currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Aspira’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while Aspira may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aspira’s assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.