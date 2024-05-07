ManTech Appoints Dr. Kristen Summers as Vice President and Artificial Intelligence Technical Fellow

HERNDON, Va., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named Dr. Kristen Summers as Vice President and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technical Fellow.

Dr. Summers’ appointment marks the latest expansion of ManTech’s Global Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice led by Vice President Brandy Durham. Reporting to Durham in ManTech’s Innovation and Capabilities Organization, Dr. Summers will be responsible for developing a team of advanced technical practitioners with deep experience in the fields of Analytics and AI in support of client mission needs.

“Kristen will help drive our strategic and tactical approaches of bringing state-of-the-art AI solutions to our clients,” said Eric Brown, Chief Innovation Officer at ManTech. “Her technical leadership will accelerate independent research and development, technical differentiation and strategic technical business development of advanced data analytics and AI.”

Dr. Summers joins ManTech from Microsoft Federal, where she focused on advanced technology that helped solve government clients’ most difficult challenges. With more than 20 years’ experience in AI and related areas, she has led projects on multilingual natural language processing, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) enhancement and event forecasting. Before joining Microsoft, she was a Distinguished Engineer and AI CTO in IBM's Expert Labs. Dr. Summers holds a PhD in Computer Science from Cornell University.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

