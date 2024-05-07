CRISPR and Cas Gene Market to Grow at CAGR of 17.31% through 2033 - Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders & Diseases to Bolster Growth

Newark, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.16 billion in 2023 global CRISPR and Cas Gene market will reach USD 15.60 billion by 2033. Cell and gene therapy is rapidly evolving, with CRISPR-Cas gene editing playing a central role in therapeutic development. Opportunities exist for developing CRISPR-modified cell therapies, including CAR-T cells, stem cell therapies, and engineered immune cells, for personalized and targeted treatments of cancer and genetic diseases. Furthermore, CRISPR-based tools are being developed for high-throughput screening and diagnosis of genetic diseases. Opportunities exist for developing CRISPR-based diagnostic assays for rapid and accurate detection of genetic mutations, disease biomarkers, and infectious agents, enabling early intervention and personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, gene therapy holds promise for treating rare genetic diseases with limited therapeutic options. CRISPR-Cas gene editing offers opportunities to correct disease-causing mutations, restore gene function, and provide long-term therapeutic benefits for patients with rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Moreover, delivery technology advances enable in vivo genome editing approaches using CRISPR-Cas systems. Opportunities exist for developing safe and effective delivery systems, such as viral vectors, nanoparticles, and lipid nanoparticles, for targeted genome editing in vivo, opening new avenues for therapeutic interventions in various diseases.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14229



Key Insight of the global CRISPR and Cas Gene market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The region has experienced humongous growth in its biotechnology sector, driven by increasing investments in research and development, government initiatives to promote biotechnology innovation, and the presence of a skilled workforce. This growth provides fertile ground for adopting and commercializing CRISPR-Cas gene editing technologies. Moreover, countries in the Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, are experiencing significant growth in their healthcare markets. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure, and increasing awareness of genetic diseases and personalized medicine drive demand for advanced gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas. Most importantly, academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology companies in Asia Pacific are actively engaged in CRISPR-Cas research and development. The region has seen a surge in scientific publications, patents, and collaborations focused on CRISPR-based technologies, indicating a growing interest and investment in the field. Besides, governments in Asia Pacific countries also increasingly recognize the importance of biotechnology and gene editing in addressing healthcare challenges and driving economic growth. Initiatives such as research grants, tax incentives, and funding programs to support biotechnology research and innovation are fueling the growth of the region's CRISPR and Cas gene editing market.



In 2023, the vector-based cas segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.76% and revenue of 1.41 billion.



The product segment is divided into vector-based cas, DNA-free cas and others. In 2023, the vector-based cas segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.76% and revenue of 1.41 billion.



In 2023, the microbial gene editing segment dominated the market with the largest share of 42.61% and revenue of 1.35 billion.



The service segment includes DNA synthesis, cell line engineering, gRNA design and microbial gene editing. In 2023, the microbial gene editing segment dominated the market with the largest share of 42.61% and revenue of 1.35 billion.



In 2023, the genome engineering segment dominated the market with the largest share of 40.13% and revenue of 1.27 billion.



The application segment is classified into genome engineering, disease model studies, functional genomics, epigenetics and others. In 2023, the genome engineering segment dominated the market with the largest share of 40.13% and revenue of 1.27 billion.



In 2023, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest share of 50.37% and revenue of 1.59 billion.



The end user segment is split into academics & government research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2023, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest share of 50.37% and revenue of 1.59 billion.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14229



Advancement in market



In May 2022: Caribou Biosciences, Inc. shared findings elucidating the mechanism behind the promise of their chRDNA genome-editing technology in primary human T cells. This technology offers a dependable and resilient method for enhancing the precision of genome editing, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of allogeneic cell therapies.



In March 2022: Merck KGaA, a pharmaceutical enterprise, has entered into a collaboration and licensing pact with an Israeli AgTech firm to showcase the effectiveness of its exclusive CRISPR genome-editing tools.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Research and development advancements.



In recent years, CRISPR-Cas gene editing has witnessed an exponential growth in interest and investment due to its immense potential across various domains, including biotechnology, agriculture, and medicine. One of the key drivers of this growth is the ongoing research exploring new applications of CRISPR-Cas technology. Researchers continuously uncover innovative ways to utilize this powerful tool, from correcting genetic mutations associated with hereditary diseases to engineering crops with enhanced traits for improved agricultural productivity. Furthermore, efforts to enhance the efficiency of CRISPR-Cas systems are underway. Researchers are working to optimize various components of the gene editing process, such as the delivery mechanisms for CRISPR components into target cells and the design of guide RNAs for precise targeting of specific genomic loci. These advancements are crucial for making CRISPR-Cas technology more accessible and practical for various applications. Moreover, enhancing the specificity of CRISPR-Cas systems is a major focus of ongoing research. While CRISPR-Cas technology offers unprecedented precision in gene editing, off-target effects remain a concern. To address this issue, researchers are developing novel strategies to improve the specificity of CRISPR-Cas systems, such as engineering Cas proteins with enhanced target recognition capabilities or utilizing bioinformatics tools to predict and minimize off-target effects.



Restraint: Competition from alternative gene editing technologies.



Despite emerging as a powerful gene editing tool, CRISPR-Cas faces competition from alternative gene editing technologies like TALENs (Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases) and zinc finger nucleases. These alternative platforms present distinct advantages and limitations, leading to market fragmentation and competition within the gene-editing landscape. TALENs and zinc finger nucleases, like CRISPR-Cas, can precisely modify the genetic code, but each technology has its unique features. TALENs, for instance, utilize customizable DNA-binding domains derived from transcription activator-like effectors (TALEs) to target specific genomic sequences. Similarly, zinc finger nucleases employ engineered zinc finger proteins fused to DNA-cleavage domains for targeted gene editing. One advantage of TALENs and zinc finger nucleases is their relatively long development history compared to CRISPR-Cas. As a result, these technologies have undergone more extensive refinement and optimization in certain contexts. Additionally, TALENs and zinc finger nucleases may exhibit higher specificity in some cases, reducing the risk of off-target effects compared to CRISPR-Cas.



Opportunity: Livestock breeding and animal health.



CRISPR-Cas gene editing presents significant potential in livestock breeding, offering opportunities to improve animal health, productivity, and welfare. One key application of CRISPR-Cas in livestock breeding is the precise modification of genetic traits associated with disease resistance. Livestock are susceptible to various diseases, which can harm individual animals and entire herds. CRISPR-Cas enables researchers to target specific genes involved in disease susceptibility and introduce genetic modifications that enhance immune responses or confer resistance to infectious pathogens. By doing so, CRISPR-based approaches can reduce the incidence and severity of diseases in livestock populations, leading to improved animal health and welfare. Furthermore, CRISPR-Cas technology facilitates the introduction of beneficial traits related to productivity and performance in livestock. For example, researchers can use CRISPR to modify genes associated with growth rates, feed efficiency, and reproductive traits, thereby enhancing the overall productivity of livestock breeds. By selectively breeding animals with optimized genetic traits, CRISPR-based breeding programs can accelerate the genetic improvement of livestock populations, leading to increased agricultural productivity and profitability. Moreover, CRISPR-Cas gene editing offers a powerful tool for addressing livestock genetic disorders and hereditary diseases. Inherited genetic defects can result in various health problems and impairments in livestock, impacting both animal welfare and agricultural productivity. CRISPR enables precise modifications to correct or eliminate deleterious mutations responsible for genetic disorders, thereby improving livestock populations' overall health and well-being.



Challenge: Reproducibility and standardization.



One major factor contributing to the reproducibility challenge is the diversity of experimental protocols and methodologies employed by different research groups. CRISPR-Cas gene editing experiments may vary in crucial parameters such as the choice of CRISPR system (e.g., Cas9, Cas12a), delivery methods for CRISPR components (e.g., viral vectors, electroporation), design of guide RNAs, and cell culture conditions. These variations can lead to inconsistencies in experimental outcomes and make reproducing results obtained by different laboratories difficult. Furthermore, differences in the quality and specificity of reagents used in CRISPR-Cas experiments can introduce variability and affect reproducibility. Factors such as the purity of CRISPR components (e.g., Cas proteins, guide RNAs), the efficiency of delivery systems, and the quality of cell culture reagents can all influence the success of gene editing experiments. Variability in the performance of these reagents across different suppliers or batches can further complicate efforts to standardize experimental protocols and ensure reproducibility. Moreover, variations in experimental conditions, such as temperature, pH, and cell culture media composition, can impact the efficiency and specificity of CRISPR-Cas gene editing. Small deviations in these parameters can significantly affect experimental outcomes, making it challenging to replicate results across different laboratories and research settings.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/crispr-and-cas-gene-market-14229

Some of the major players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas Gene market are:



• AstraZeneca plc.

• Addgene

• Beam Therapeutics

• Cibus

• Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

• Cellectis

• CRISPR Therapeutics

• Danaher

• Editas Medicine, Inc.

• eGenesis

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GenScript

• GE Healthcare

• Hera BioLabs

• Horizon Discovery Group plc

• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

• Inscripta, Inc.

• Lonza

• Merck KGaA

• Mammoth Biosciences

• Mirus Bio LLC

• OriGene Technologies, Inc.

• PLANTeDIT

• Recombinetics, Inc.

• Synthego

• Sangamo Therapeutics

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Vector-based Cas

• DNA-free Cas

• Others



By Service



• DNA Synthesis

• Cell Line Engineering

• gRNA design

• Microbial Gene Editing



By Application



• Genome Engineering

• Disease Model Studies

• Functional Genomics

• Epigenetics

• Others



By End User



• Academics & Government Research Institutes

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14229



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com