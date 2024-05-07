Louisville, KY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-inclusive food and beverage Championship+ Ticket returns

as PGA of America and Patina Restaurant Group announce menu highlights for 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (May 7, 2024) – The 2024 PGA Championship, scheduled to take place from May 13-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., is gearing up to offer spectators an enhanced culinary experience. Today, the PGA of America and Patina Restaurant Group, a division of global hospitality company Delaware North and the official catering partner of the PGA Championship, unveiled a variety of food and beverage highlights – including the highly anticipated return of the Championship+ Ticket.

The Championship+ Ticket, which includes an all-inclusive food and beverage program, garnered high praise when it was introduced in 2022. The all-inclusive model continued to grow in popularity in 2023, with 98% of surveyed spectators recommending its continuation for future events.

Here’s how it works: Upon scanning their mobile ticket, Championship+ Ticket holders will receive a wristband allowing them to redeem entrees, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages at all on-course Market concession venues. At checkout, attendees simply present their Daily Championship+ wristband for a seamless transaction.

“We’re excited to continue this innovative program, offering Championship+ Ticket holders the chance to enjoy exceptional food and non-alcoholic beverage offerings throughout their visit to Valhalla Golf Club,” said David Charles, PGA of America Senior Director, Championships. “While the PGA Championship is renowned for its world-class golf, it’s equally about providing unforgettable experiences for our spectators. This initiative, developed in collaboration with our partners at Patina Restaurant Group, reflects our dedication to that goal.”

John Kolaski, president of Patina Restaurant Group, said: “Our partnership with the PGA of America underscores our commitment to providing premium hospitality. We aim to deliver restaurant-quality cuisine and exceptional hospitality synonymous with the Patina brand, while leveraging our century of sports hospitality experience at Delaware North.”

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Ed Milan, Patina Restaurant Group has curated diverse menus for all hospitality spaces, drawing inspiration from Louisville and the surrounding region. Patina will operate all aspects of the event’s foodservice, including seven on-course market concessions, nine bar outlets, chalets, suites, premium suites, Club PGA, Champions Club, Valhalla Member Club, PGA Member Club, Chase Sapphire Lounge, media dining, player and caddie dining and the esteemed clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.

“We are anticipating this to be the largest PGA Championship in the event’s long and storied history – with a significant increase in attendance across our premium hospitality and general admission locations,” said Stephanie Edens, vice president of catering and events for Patina Restaurant Group. “Planning began in earnest as soon as the 2023 PGA Championship concluded, so we are ready to rise to the occasion.

Food and beverage companies based in Louisville, selected through the PGA of America’s Vendor Match program, with featured products include Blue Dog Bakery and Café, Red Hog Artisan Meat, Thomason’s BBQ, Lil Shanklin’s Donuts, Honeybear Farms, Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company and Heine Brothers Coffee.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at all market concessions and bar locations throughout the course. Beer and seltzer offerings include a wide variety of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light products, High Noon (Vodka and Tequila) and the return of Pin Seeker Pale Ale, a craft brew that was created by Resurgence Brewing Company for last year’s event. A full complement of wine and spirits will be available at pouring bar locations, including the Elijah Craig Speakeasy 14 Fairway, William Hill Wine 10 Fairway, Michelob Ultra 10 Fairway, Club Magenta 10 Tee Bar, High Noon Clubhouse 8 Fairway and ESPN Bet Bar 13 Green.

Aquafina water will be available at no charge at nine water stations and all foodservice outlets across the course.

In the premium spaces, Patina’s senior culinary leaders bring a wealth of experience from highly acclaimed operations, including those within Disney Springs in Florida. Among them is Yuhi Fujinaga, Patina’s culinary director at Disney Springs and former executive chef at Morimoto Asia – a Patina concept with “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto.

“We’re importing salmon from Foroe Island and other fish from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo,” Fujinaga said. “While this may be a temporary setup, we’re dedicated to delivering the same meticulous attention to detail that defines our incredible restaurant experiences.”

Patina entered the golf hospitality sector in 2021 and has since served spectators at annual events such as the PGAChampionship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The company also will be the official caterer of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island.

As a division of Delaware North, Patina supplements its onsite team with more than 150 managers and culinarypersonnel from throughout the company – including many who have led large-scale catering and foodservice operations at high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, World Series, All-Star games, Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmys Governors Ball.

In total, Patina will have more than 850 team members onsite for the weeklong event – many of whom have been on-location for several weeks – under the leadership of Eric Babcook, the company’s general manager for PGA of America events.

“In delivering an exceptional PGA Championship experience, it’s the dedication of our team members that truly sets us apart,” Babcook said. “Our team members, hailing from various locations across the country, have come together with a shared commitment to excellence. Their tireless efforts ensure that every aspect of the event exceeds expectations and leaves a lasting impression on attendees.”

# # #

About Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 27+ boutique restaurants in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is best known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, modern design and décor, exemplary service culture, and outstanding beverage programs across all locations—offering numerous distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations.

On the East Coast, its restaurant concepts include fan favorites such as Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo’s, Pizza Ponte, Enzo’s Hideaway, and The Edison at Disney Springs® along with the Italy pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort, which encompasses Via Napoli, Tutto Italia, Tutto Gusto, and Gelateria Toscana. Additionally, Patina operates Space 220 Restaurant within the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT®.

On the West Coast, its portfolio includes Downtown Disney® District staples in Anaheim such as Naples Ristorante e Bar. Patina is also comprised of celebrated venues at cultural institutions throughout Los Angeles such as Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse near The Broad Museum on Bunker Hill, Leatherby’s Café Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Ray’s & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Patina Catering, a world-class catering division.

Attachments