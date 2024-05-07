Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024 after the market close.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-274-8461 or 203-518-9783. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

An audio replay will be available through May 20, 2024, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11155860. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com .