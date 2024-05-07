Flash News: OKX DEX Partners with Mode Network to Launch Trading Campaign Featuring 60,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 7, 2024.

OKX DEX Partners with Mode Network to Launch Trading Campaign Featuring 60,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

OKX DEX today partnered with the Mode network to launch a trading campaign featuring a 60,000 MODE token prize pool. This campaign is aimed at rewarding eligible users who trade MODE tokens via OKX DEX with the opportunity to receive MODE token rewards.

The campaign is slated to commence on May 7, 2024, at 11:30 (UTC), shortly following Mode's first MODE token airdrop, and will run until May 16, 2024, at 11:30 (UTC).



Campaign rules are as follows:

During the campaign, eligible users who trade MODE tokens on OKX DEX via the Mode network, and whose transaction turnover exceeds the equivalent of 100 USD, will evenly split a reward of 50,000 MODE tokens.

The top three addresses by trading turnover via the OKX DEX during the campaign period will share an additional reward of 10,000 MODE tokens, distributed as follows: 1st place receives 5,000 MODE tokens, 2nd place receives 3,000 MODE tokens and 3rd place is awarded 2,000 MODE tokens.

The Mode network, powered by Optimism, is an Ethereum Layer 2 that rewards users for growing the network via new economic mechanisms.

Further details on the campaign are available here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



