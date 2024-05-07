Scorpius Holdings Appoints New VP of Business Development Shari Udoff-McDonald

DURHAM, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Shari Udoff-McDonald as VP of Business Development. She brings more than 25 years of experience in biopharma business development and management.

Prior to joining Scorpius, Ms. Udoff-McDonald spent 17 years at BioReliance Corporation, part of MilliporeSigma. She was most recently Head of Commercial, North America, East with interim oversight of half of the European market. Her role included commercial oversight of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, ADCs, and mRNA GMP testing services for sponsors and CDMOs.

Joe Payne, Scorpius’ President and COO, said, “Shari has the unique combination of experience in the field, at the account-level, and in leadership roles. This wide breadth of business development experience will help Scorpius continue to grow its customer base. I’m confident that Shari will have an immediate, positive impact on our current and future clients.”

Ms. Udoff-McDonald will oversee the business development, marketing, and proposals teams, which are addressing the strong demand for flexible mammalian and microbial biomanufacturing services. Scorpius’ facility in San Antonio, Texas, has available capacity for mammalian and microbial programs, which are supported by on-site process and analytical development services.

“I’m thrilled to join Scorpius BioManufacturing at this key growth stage,” said Ms. Udoff-McDonald. “Scorpius is committed to being a transparent, flexible, and responsive CDMO partner. I am impressed by their technical and scientific capabilities and am even more impressed by the passion and enthusiasm displayed by the team. I look forward to working with current and future clients to bring their large molecule drugs to market.”

Ms. Udoff-McDonald and the Scorpius business development team will be at the BIO International Convention in San Diego on June 3-6. To schedule a meeting, visit https://www.scorpiusbiologics.com/contact-us .



About Scorpius Holdings

Scorpius BioManufacturing Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scorpius Holdings Inc., an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as contributions to be made by Shari Udoff-McDonald including her business development experience helping Scorpius continuing to grow its customer base and working with current and future clients to bring their large molecule drugs to market. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Shari Udoff-McDonald to make contributions to Scorpius, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards, expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services and continue to grow revenue; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

ir@scorpiusbiologics.com