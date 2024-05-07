Nanox to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Company management will participate in three investor conferences in the month of May 2024:



EF Hutton 2024 Annual Global Conference

AGP 2024 Healthcare Conference

Benchmark 2024 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference



About EF Hutton 2024 Annual Global Conference

Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will engage in 1x1 investor meetings at the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, on May 15, 2024.

About AGP 2024 Healthcare Conference

Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will deliver a presentation during the AGP Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually on May 21, 2024.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be accessible via a live webcast here. Interested parties may also access the link to the live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Benchmark 2024 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference

Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will engage in 1x1 investor meetings at the Benchmark Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually on May 21 – 22, 2024.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com