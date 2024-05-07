Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is Expected to Reach $126.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $92.0 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $126.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increasing patient population with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) coupled with the growing geriatric population, rising technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products offering enhanced treatment options, growing adoption of home-based dialysis modalities, rising government initiatives promoting dialysis services accessibility, and reimbursement policies supporting dialysis treatments are likely to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1279

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $92.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $126.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product and Services, Disease Indication, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA (GCC Countries, RoMEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High growth potential of emerging markets Key Market Driver Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease globally

On the basis of the peritoneal dialysis products and services market, the peritoneal dialysis products segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the rising adoption of peritoneal dialysis procedures, technological advancements in PD products such as automated peritoneal dialysis machines, improved peritoneal dialysis fluid, and favorable reimbursement policies covering PD supplies and equipment for patients with ESRD undergoing PD procedures.

On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into segmented into hospitals, independent dialysis centers, home care settings, and other settings. The home care settings end-user segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed the growing preference of patients for home dialysis offering higher convenience flexibility, increasing demand for home dialysis services among the elderly population with ESRD, and advancements in home dialysis technology are anticipated to support the growth of the segment in the coming years.

On the basis of region hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in the coming years attributed to the expansion of healthcare facilities offering renal care services, increase in patient population with diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government efforts to improve the accessibility of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment in the region.

Buy a Robotic Radiotherapy Industry Report (350 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1279

This research report categorizes the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on product and services, disease indication, end user, and region

Global Hemodialysis Market, By Product and Services

By Hemodialysis Products

Hemodialysis Machines Center-Use Hemodialysis Machines Home-Use Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables & Supplies Dialyzers Market, By Material Type Synthetic Dialyzers Cellulose-Based Dialyzers Dialyzers Market, By Flux Type High-Flux Dialyzers low Flux Dialyzers Bloodlines Sets and tubes Hemodialysis Concentrates/Dialysates Alkaline Concentrates Acidic Concentrates Hemodialysis Access Products AV Fistula Needles Arteriovenous Grafts Central Venous Catheters Other Hemodialysis Consumables (endotoxin filters, bicarbonate cartridges, AV fistula needle and bags)

Hemodialysis Services

Hemodialysis Market, by Modality

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis (NHD)

Water Treatment Systems Market, by Type

Central Water Disinfectant Systems

Portable Dialysis Water Disinfectant Systems

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product and Services

Peritoneal Dialysis Products & services

Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysates

Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Dialysis Transfer Sets

Other products (include PD accessories such as tubing sets, drain bags, disconnect caps, bag connections, catheter-stabilizing devices, and ports, among others)-

Peritoneal Dialysis Services

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Modality

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Disease Indication

Acute Kidney Infections (AKI)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) at end-stage OR End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD

Other Indications (Severe electrolyte imbalances, fluid overload, and Poisoning)

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By End User

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Home Care Settings

Other Settings (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Rehabilitation Centers)

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoEU

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1279

This report has segmented the Patient Monitoring market based on Product, and end user.

PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY PRODUCT (USD MILLION; 2022—2029)

BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Wearable Glucose Monitoring Systems

CARDIAC MONITORING DEVICES ECG Devices Implantable Loop Recorder Event Monitors MCT Monitors Smart/ Wearable ECG Monitors

MULTI-PARAMETER MONITORING DEVICES Low-Acuity Monitoring & Accessories Devices Mid- Acuity Monitoring Devices High- Acuity Monitoring Devices

RESPIRATORY MONITORING DEVICES Pulse Oximeter Spirometer Capnographs Peak Flow Meters

HEMODYNAMIC/ PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES Hemodynamic Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Disposables

WEIGHT MONITORING DEVICES Digital Weight Monitoring Devices Analog Weight Monitoring Devices Other weight monitoring devices

FETAL & NEONATAL MONITORING DEVICES Fetal Monitoring Devices Neonatal Monitoring Devices

NEUROMONITORING DEVICES EEG Machines EMG Machines Cerebral Oximeters ICP Monitors MEG Machines TCD Machines

TEMPERATURE MONITORING DEVICES Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches





PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY END USER (USD MILLION; 2021—2029) *

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY REGION

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1279

Key Market Stakeholders:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Product Manufacturers

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Services Providers

Distributors, Channel Partners, and Third-party Suppliers

Hospitals, Independent Dialysis Centers, skilled Nursing Facilities

Nephrologist

Dialysis Nurses

R&D Companies

Business Research and Consulting Service Providers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market on the basis of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis product and Services, disease indication, end user and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Related Reports:

Infection Control Market

Urology Devices Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Medical Supplies Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Companies and Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size