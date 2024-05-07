Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is Expected to Reach $126.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $92.0 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $126.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The increasing patient population with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) coupled with the growing geriatric population, rising technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products offering enhanced treatment options, growing adoption of home-based dialysis modalities, rising government initiatives promoting dialysis services accessibility, and reimbursement policies supporting dialysis treatments are likely to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$92.0 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$126.2 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product and Services, Disease Indication, End user, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA (GCC Countries, RoMEA)
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|High growth potential of emerging markets
|Key Market Driver
|Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease globally
On the basis of the peritoneal dialysis products and services market, the peritoneal dialysis products segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the rising adoption of peritoneal dialysis procedures, technological advancements in PD products such as automated peritoneal dialysis machines, improved peritoneal dialysis fluid, and favorable reimbursement policies covering PD supplies and equipment for patients with ESRD undergoing PD procedures.
On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into segmented into hospitals, independent dialysis centers, home care settings, and other settings. The home care settings end-user segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed the growing preference of patients for home dialysis offering higher convenience flexibility, increasing demand for home dialysis services among the elderly population with ESRD, and advancements in home dialysis technology are anticipated to support the growth of the segment in the coming years.
On the basis of region hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in the coming years attributed to the expansion of healthcare facilities offering renal care services, increase in patient population with diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government efforts to improve the accessibility of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment in the region.
This research report categorizes the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on product and services, disease indication, end user, and region
Global Hemodialysis Market, By Product and Services
By Hemodialysis Products
- Hemodialysis Machines
- Center-Use Hemodialysis Machines
- Home-Use Hemodialysis Machines
- Hemodialysis Consumables & Supplies
- Dialyzers Market, By Material Type
- Synthetic Dialyzers
- Cellulose-Based Dialyzers
- Dialyzers Market, By Flux Type
- High-Flux Dialyzers
- low Flux Dialyzers
- Bloodlines Sets and tubes
- Hemodialysis Concentrates/Dialysates
- Alkaline Concentrates
- Acidic Concentrates
- Hemodialysis Access Products
- AV Fistula Needles
- Arteriovenous Grafts
- Central Venous Catheters
- Other Hemodialysis Consumables (endotoxin filters, bicarbonate cartridges, AV fistula needle and bags)
- Dialyzers Market, By Material Type
- Hemodialysis Services
Hemodialysis Market, by Modality
- Conventional Hemodialysis
- Short Daily Hemodialysis
- Nocturnal Hemodialysis (NHD)
Water Treatment Systems Market, by Type
- Central Water Disinfectant Systems
- Portable Dialysis Water Disinfectant Systems
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product and Services
- Peritoneal Dialysis Products & services
- Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysates
- Peritoneal Dialysis Machines
- Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters
- Peritoneal Dialysis Transfer Sets
- Other products (include PD accessories such as tubing sets, drain bags, disconnect caps, bag connections, catheter-stabilizing devices, and ports, among others)-
- Peritoneal Dialysis Services
Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Modality
- Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
- Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Disease Indication
- Acute Kidney Infections (AKI)
- Chronic kidney disease (CKD) at end-stage OR End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD
- Other Indications (Severe electrolyte imbalances, fluid overload, and Poisoning)
Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By End User
- Hospitals
- Independent Dialysis Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Other Settings (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Rehabilitation Centers)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- RoEU
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Product Manufacturers
- Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Services Providers
- Distributors, Channel Partners, and Third-party Suppliers
- Hospitals, Independent Dialysis Centers, skilled Nursing Facilities
- Nephrologist
- Dialysis Nurses
- R&D Companies
- Business Research and Consulting Service Providers
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market on the basis of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis product and Services, disease indication, end user and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa
- To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market
Get access to the latest updates on Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Companies and Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size