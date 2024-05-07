ōku® and Inspired Specialty Products Inc. Appoint Consumer Industry Veteran Ryan F. Zackon as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Specialty Products Inc., creator of the popular ōku® Conscious EnergyTM gummy snacks, proudly announces the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon as co-chair of its Board of Directors. A seasoned leader in the consumer-packaged goods and health and wellness industries, Zackon joins co-chair Kenneth B. Hamlet, former CEO of Holiday Inns Inc. Hotel Group, then the largest hospitality and gaming company in the world, and Patti Larchet, former CEO of Jenny Craig International.



“We are excited to welcome Ryan to our team” expressed Carolyn J. Hamlet, founder and CEO. “His proven expertise will be key to propelling ōku®’s strategic growth initiatives and expanding our global reach.”

Mr. Zackon has held various leadership roles. As CEO for Smart For Life (NASDAQ:SMFL), a portfolio of brands ranging from vitamin and supplement manufacturing, to protein bars and functional foods, he crafted the strategy that led to its IPO. He also played critical roles at Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLCC), a brand in the nutraceutical and beauty sectors, and Hairmax®, a market leader in the hair wellness space.

"I'm honored to step into this role. As an avid endurance athlete, I have a deep appreciation for the sustainable, better-for-you energy solutions that ōku® provides," said Mr. Zackon. “Designed to be a versatile ally for all of life’s moments, ōku® transcends traditional options, offering a delightful dual remedy for energy slumps and sweet cravings with its clean and natural proprietary product formulations.”

Mr. Zackon is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Psychology. He and Ms. Hamlet are also active members of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO).

About ōku® and Inspired Specialty Products Inc.





Founded in 2021, Inspired Specialty Products Inc. specializes in ‘better-for-you’ functional food innovations for the conscious consumer, led by its flagship product, ōku® Conscious EnergyTM gummy snacks. The Company is built on three foundational pillars that encapsulate its ethos: the selection of ingredients that are as deliberate as they are delicious, fostering a lifestyle that prioritizes thriving over merely surviving, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and making a positive impact with every snack we produce.

