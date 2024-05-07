BIO-key Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Award for Multi-factor Authentication During RSA Conference 2024

HOLMDEL, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less FIDO and Passkey authentication solutions through its unique Identity Bound Biometrics (IBB) capabilities, is proud to announce it has won the Hot Company Multi-Factor Authentication award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



Hot Company Multi-Factor Authentication

BIO-key’s award-winning unified IAM platform PortalGuard® allows enterprises to offer flexible options for authentication, including all of the traditional phone and token-based FIDO approaches, but adding the higher ceiling of IBB – a biometric-secured, token-less, phone-less option for everyday sign in and for self-service account recovery using biometric-secured identities for maximum identity certainty.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Michael DePasquale, CEO of BIO-key International. “We are honored to be a member of this exclusive group of winners,” located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. BIO-key International is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2024, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the Information Security (Infosec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com