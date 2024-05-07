Leksa at CityPlace: Luxury Apartments and Penthouses Now Preleasing in Miami’s Doral District

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MIAMI, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge, a distinguished developer known for its innovative residential projects, proudly announces the preleasing launch of Leksa at CityPlace , a vibrant oasis of luxury living in Miami's coveted Doral district. With a total of 391 meticulously crafted residences, including studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses, Leksa is currently preleasing and anticipated to open in summer 2024.

Located at 8401 NW 34th Terrace, residents will find themselves immersed in the vibrant community of Doral, with everything they need comfortably within reach. Situated within walking distance of major employers, esteemed schools, and the diverse array of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options at CityPlace Doral, Leksa provides a seamless blend of convenience and luxury living.

With its prime location, the community offers a quick commute to job opportunities in Doral's bustling office market and for those working remotely, Leksa’s co-working lounge, equipped with individual pods and conference rooms, offers the perfect space to stay productive without leaving home.

Leksa at CityPlace features eleven different floorplan options to suit each resident’s unique lifestyle, including studios, 1 and 2-bedrooms, and penthouse units. Residences range from 480 to 1201 square feet. Interiors feature luxuries like two-tone designer kitchen cabinetry with quartz countertops, custom closets, and marble-style porcelain flooring throughout. Luxurious bathrooms feature LED frameless mirrors and spacious walk-in showers with raindrop shower heads.

Elevated amenities, bold, brilliant styling, and murals by local artists, highlight the ultimate Miami experience. Residents of Leksa at CityPlace have access to a heated resort pool with cabanas, lounge chairs and tanning deck. Two private, climate-controlled poolside cabanas provide the ultimate daytime retreat featuring luxurious furnishings, televisions, private bathrooms and more.

Leksa’s high-tech state-of-the-art fitness center features a multipurpose room, indoor and outdoor lounge with expansive panoramic views, luxe lounge spaces and an outdoor bar space called the Terraza. Other amenities include a multipurpose lawn space with an outdoor cinema venue, an open-air lounge, dog park, pet spa including Evolution dog wash, designated EV charging stations, covered parking and much more.

"We can’t wait for our first residents to experience life at Leksa,” said Chuck Shallat, EVP of Development with Willow Bridge. “We think its prime location in the heart of Doral, paired with its fun and luxurious features will provide a great resident experience for those living in South Florida.”

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

