Appspace Launches Thought Leadership Hub Centered on Workplace Experience

Tampa, FL, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, launched WX Hub, an online thought leadership center focused on the workplace experience (WX), including research and strategies for improving how employees innovate, collaborate, and stay informed.

Findings from the Appspace 2024 Workplace Experience Trends and Insights Report found employees are becoming less satisfied with their workplace tech year-over-year - a sentiment consistent among remote, in-office, and hybrid employees. WX Hub addresses the ongoing challenges facing Fortune 500 companies and other organizations in transforming their workplaces into destinations that foster connections and productivity.

This thought leadership initiative delivers a curated content experience to help organizations tap into valuable knowledge, insights, and resources centered on workplace transformation. WX Hub visitors will have access to a diverse library of Appspace expertise and industry perspectives from independent influencers right at their fingertips.

“Our customers, prospects, and partners continue to seek innovative insights to enhance the workplace experience,” says Mike Hicks, Chief Marketing Officer at Appspace. “Appspace wants to provide valuable perspectives from divergent thought leaders, empowering Hub visitors to learn from and apply these lessons in their organizations.”

WX Hub features a wide range of multimedia content, including thought-provoking articles on leadership trends in the evolving workplace, research-backed insights on emerging topics in the future of work, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders sharing their strategies and insights on the workplace experience.

“Our existing thought leadership content will become even more dynamic in WX Hub,” adds Hicks. "Additionally, we will provide a home for content such as our recently released Trends and Insights report and CEO Guide, which features guidance for leaders who want to consumerize the workplace experience.”

About Appspace:

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform that connects people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, an employee app, a modern intranet, and more. Organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform, making work an experience everyone loves. Trusted by over 160 Fortune 500 companies and serving 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees daily, Appspace is revolutionizing the way businesses approach workplace solutions. Learn more at www.appspace.com.





