PruTech Expedites and Scales Cloud Migration with Progress, Saving Customers Months of Development Time

Using Progress DataDirect, the global IT services company automated complex encryption processes, speeding the cloud migration process for leading healthcare insurer



BURLINGTON, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that PruTech, a global IT services company that helps organizations implement digital transformation solutions, leveraged Progress® DataDirect® connectors to speed and scale cloud migration in data-sensitive environments, saving customers months of development time.

With a 25-year history, PruTech provides digital transformation expertise to its clients via IT services such as cloud migration, cloud application development, cybersecurity and custom application development. When a major healthcare insurer asked for a solution for the migration of hundreds of applications with sensitive data to the cloud, PruTech relied on DataDirect’s industry-leading data connectivity, high level of privacy and security and streamlined development to handle a complex project with ease and speed.

“DataDirect was exactly the technology we needed to make the project a success and we knew it from the beginning,” said Birender Saini, EVP, GoDgtl – Products and Solutions, PruTech. “The solution that we were able to build, called Secure Database Gateway, not only exceeded the customer’s expectations but also became a standalone product available for other organizations to leverage.”

Secure Database Gateway serves as an industry-agnostic ODBC/JDBC gateway, connecting the applications to the databases with maximum interoperability and enforcing data encryption policies to prevent unauthorized access. Inspecting all executed queries, it analyzes data requests in real time and blocks those that are suspicious. In addition, DataDirect technology enabled PruTech’s customer to create a centralized management and monitoring capability, which easily scaled the cloud migration from one to hundreds of applications, saving months of development time.

“Staggering amounts of data are generated every day, which provides organizations an extraordinary opportunity to better understand their customers and markets,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “But what’s even more important is to connect and protect this data and PruTech understands this. We believe the stable and reliable solution they built with DataDirect will continue to pay off for their business.”

Used by thousands of enterprises and the leading vendors in analytics, BI and data management, DataDirect connectors provide easy integration to all leading platforms, so data that is generated within organizations can be reported and analyzed to drive better decisions. Progress provides standards-based connectivity via JDBC, ODBC, OData and ADO.NET, and its connectors work with any BI tool to easily address customers’ unique pain points.

To learn more about the collaboration between PruTech and Progress, click here. To learn more about DataDirect, visit https://www.progress.com/datadirect-connectors.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and DataDirect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

