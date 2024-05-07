Citizens Property Insurance Corporation and EZLynx Deliver Citizens Appointed Agents Access to Next-Generation Rating Solution

Lewisville, TX., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced an agreement with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, a not-for-profit property insurer in Florida, whereby Citizens will use the EZLynx Rating Engine for more than 7,000 Florida insurance agents. To optimize how eligibility determination against the private market is delivered to its appointed agents at the point of sale and renewal, Citizens selected EZLynx Rating Engine to enable Florida agents to accurately assess risk coverage from Citizens and other Florida carriers.

“In compliance with Florida Statutes, Citizens operates a clearinghouse program designed to help find private-market insurance company offers before applying for or renewing a property insurance policy with Citizens,” said Jeremy Pope, chief administrative officer, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. “This solution will deliver a new, simple quoting experience to our agents, making eligibility determination with Citizens easier than ever.”

EZLynx Rating Engine is the industry’s most complete, innovative, and intelligent comparative rater that allows agents to provide differentiated customer service and cross-selling opportunities for new markets. Florida agents can enter applicant data once, and the rater will return real-time Home and Dwelling Fire quotes from multiple carriers in seconds. Applied Systems will also offer Florida agents the option to easily upgrade to a complete EZLynx account, expanding access to comparatively rate auto or leveraging full agency management system capabilities.

“EZLynx has revolutionized comparative rating for more than 20 years with our easy-to-use, modern quoting experience and the broadest panel of carriers in the industry,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “This partnership will deliver access to more carriers that offer home and dwelling fire policies to agents in Florida and beyond, enabling them to provide the best coverage for their customers and grow their book of business.”

For more information, please see the Frequently Asked Questions.

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the US.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.