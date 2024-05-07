SME Offers Electric Vehicle Battery Packaging and Assembly Certification to Prepare Workforce for Growing Industry Sector

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating manufacturing technology adoption and building North America's talent and capabilities, has expanded its educational content to serve the quickly-evolving needs in the electrification market today with the launch of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Packaging and Assembly Certification. This latest offering builds upon the initial training and EV Fundamentals certification announced last fall.

SME’s electrification-specific training is designed to incorporate key learning objectives to prepare learners whether individuals have no background in EV battery packaging and assembly, or they have experience but need to tailor their knowledge to the EV market. Topics like lithium battery handling and safety, high-energy batteries, battery management systems, battery testing and evaluation, as well as recycling and disposal are covered. The new certification prepares individuals to thrive in a variety of job roles, including assembly technician, production associate, team assembler, battery pack assembler, quality control inspector, and battery technician.

“As EV gains momentum in the automotive industry, this shift demands the acquisition of EV-related skills which not only reshapes existing roles but also opens doors to new, propelling the industry towards a future where innovation drives sustainability,” said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “As a nonprofit whose purpose is to advance manufacturing to drive competitiveness, resiliency and national security, SME will actively identify upcoming challenges and opportunities to position North America at the forefront of electric vehicle design and production.”

This expansion builds upon SME’s long history serving the automotive industry’s talent needs, as well as accelerating technology advancements such as additive manufacturing, automation, and smart manufacturing. The EV industry is experiencing rapid growth, leading to a surge in job opportunities related to electric vehicle battery manufacturing and assembly.

“The creation of this certification is in direct response to the needs of the automotive industry talent needs in North America for EV battery storage and assembly expertise and competencies,” said Jeannine Kunz, SME’s Chief Workforce Development Officer. “SME's dedicated research into labor demands for EV manufacturing and electrification, fueled by insights from industry pioneers, illuminates the path towards a future where innovation drives progress and sustainability. This is true of the future in other manufacturing sectors, not only automotive, such as defense.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in EV battery and charger manufacturing is projected to increase by 17% from 2021 to 2031. This positions it as one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in manufacturing, with tens of thousands new and/or expanded roles anticipated to be created in response to the demand for electric vehicles and batteries. Individuals with relevant skills and experience will be best positioned to take advantage of abundant job opportunities in this expanding sector.

Additionally, a report from the Department of Energy points out that the number of jobs in battery electric vehicles grew 27% year-over-year, from 2021 to 2022. Analysts expect this trend to continue, with over 150,000 new EV-related jobs potentially being created by 2030. The wave of new, planned EV battery plants will increase North America's battery manufacturing capacity substantially between 2025 and 2030. This growth will likely generate increased employment in EV battery assembly and packaging roles.

As a nationally recognized certifying body for over 50 years in manufacturing, SME surveyed industrial and academic experts on the technologies, job roles, competencies, and skills critical to the EV battery industry.

Based on the rising national demand, states are seeing the need to prepare for this emerging industry, including North Carolina which is home to over 250 automotive manufacturing establishments. The state is among the top six in the US benefitting from new clean energy projects (including EV battery production) with capital investment coming to nearly $12 billion which will create over 14,000 new jobs, according to the Department of Commerce of NC.

“North Carolina is actively investing in workforce development programs and partnerships with educational institutions to equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry,” said John Loyack, Vice President of Economic Development at North Carolina Community College System. “This industry is providing job opportunities that are transforming North Carolinians economic well-being.”

SME supports and facilitates the industry's shift towards battery electric vehicles and will continue to assess the changing requirements of both industrial and educational sectors. SME takes proactive steps to anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring that North America is a leader in electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

About SME’s Certification Program

SME has led the manufacturing industry in providing industry-recognized certifications for over 50 years, including Lean Certification in partnership with AME and The Shingo Institute, Additive Manufacturing Certification in partnership with America Makes, Certified Manufacturing Associate (CMfgA), Certified Manufacturing Technologist (CMfgT), Certified Manufacturing Engineer (CmfgE), Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals (RMF) in partnership with REC and FIRST, and the Electric Vehicles Fundamentals certification.

