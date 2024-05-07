Hemper and Fred Segal Launch Exclusive Smoking Accessory Line

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARA Brands , a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, announced its brand Hemper ’s launch of an exclusive line of smoking accessories in partnership with Fred Segal , the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the “LA Look” and sparked a revolutionary shift in style. The effortlessly cool collection of classic smokeware silhouettes are injected with Fred Segal’s legendary branding and message of positivity and love, in a new medium for a new audience.

The Hemper x Fred Segal product suite, available online via Fred Segal and Hemper and at select Fred Segal retail locations, seamlessly blends the sleek and timeless Fred Segal aesthetic with Hemper’s fun product designs and high-quality craftsmanship beloved by consumers.

“Born in 1961, Fred Segal has been at the forefront of cultural evolution, embodying the spirit of the counterculture movement,” said Jeff Lotman, Owner of Fred Segal. “It's only fitting that we curate a collection of stylish bongs and accessories, and we're thrilled with the innovative designs crafted by Hemper.”

The line includes the Beaker Bong , Bubble Bong , Peace Pipe , Heart Ashtray, Peace Hand Ashtray , Peace Sign Ashtray , and Love Catchall .

“Globally known as the Curator of Cool, Fred Segal changed retail and pop culture forever through fearless innovation, strategic partnerships, and vision of the future,” said Bryan Gerber, Co-founder and CEO of HARA Brands. “As industry pioneers ourselves, we are proud to partner with Fred Segal by continuing to push the envelope, build new relationships, create new lanes, and ultimately drive culture. Through highly intentional product design and a focus on enhancing the smoking experience, we have amassed a spirited and loyal customer base. This collaboration allows us to bring the Hemper brand to an exciting, new audience of like-minded consumers.”

With unique, in-house designs and exclusive collaborations, Hemper has built a massive following and has become a household name in the smoking community. The brand sets the highest standard for affordable smoking accessories, collectibles, and its famous themed subscription boxes , offering a variety of bongs, cones, bubblers, dab rigs, dab tools, grinders , rolling trays, vape pens, cleaning products, and more.

About HARA Brands

HARA Brands is a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, such as convenience stores, smoke shops, and well-known retailers, offering faster lead times and higher margins for premium merchandise. With unique, in-house designs and high-profile collaborations, its brand Hemper has set the standard for smoking accessories, collectables, and subscription boxes. Hara’s product suite, which also includes Goody Glass and Smokefiends , incorporates a variety of core essentials dedicated to the smoking world, such as novelty glass , Quick Hitters , cones , and other rolling paper goods. For more information, visit harabrands.com and follow HARA Brands on social media at @HemperCo and @Smokefiends.

About Fred Segal

FRED SEGAL is the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the LA Look and sparked a revolutionary shift in style, changing retail and pop culture forever. Pioneering the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, the brand is built on heritage, inclusivity, and love.

The FRED SEGAL legacy is sustained by always staying ahead with innovative lines and collaborations with designers, artists and emerging brands to create unique capsules, cultural conversations and immersive experiences. Now owned by Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons, FRED SEGAL opened its Sunset Boulevard Flagship in 2018, and has since expanded to Malibu, Las Vegas, Studio City and Asia.

Hemper Media Contact

Mattio Communications

Hemper@mattio.com