Rapsodo Announces Preorder Availability for Newest Baseball Flight Monitor PRO 2.0

ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the pursuit of advancing the way sports are played across the world, Rapsodo , the company known for making sports technology more affordable, announces its newest ball flight monitor for baseball, the PRO 2.0 , is now available for preorders.



Rapsodo’s PRO 2.0 brings the same technology MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani regularly uses and wishes he had used earlier to baseball players of all levels, allowing them to play like never before.

“I don’t think there is a ‘too early’ to start using these tools,” Ohtani said of Rapsodo technology. “The earlier you start, the earlier you can start seeing your own data as well as other players’ data to start comparing and you can expand on ways to improve your development as a player.”

Using dual-high-speed cameras and twin radar processing, PRO 2.0 is customizable to include hitting only, pitching only, or the ability to capture both data. Able to be used indoors and outdoors, the monitor turns ball flight data into real-time metrics that players and coaches can analyze and implement to improve game performance for athletes at every level. Metrics like exit velocity, spin rate, pitch break, release angle and more can be easily tracked through the Rapsodo Baseball app, which can also combine data with video. The PRO 2.0 is a portable and affordable option for amateurs and high school baseball teams.

People can now preorder the PRO 2.0 on Rapsodo’s website here . Additionally, those who have previous iterations of Rapsodo’s hitting and pitching monitors can use Rapsodo’s new PRO Series Upgrade Program to trade in their older devices and upgrade to the PRO 3.0 or PRO 2.0 for a reduced price. The PRO Series product lineup makes Rapsodo products more accessible, giving athletes at all levels the opportunity to get the most out of each practice session. Contact playerdevelopment@rapsodo.com for upgrade pricing and options.

“The PRO 2.0 features the same technology used by the biggest stars in the world of baseball like Shohei Ohtani,” said Scott Siebers, Rapsodo Director of Diamond Sports. “It’s a great product for younger, developing players as well as seasoned professionals, and it allows athletes to enhance their skills while having fun and playing like never before while doing so.”

You can access a media kit with images of PRO 2.0 and fact sheets here . For any questions or to connect with Rapsodo’s sales team, please contact playerdevelopment@rapsodo.com.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and is the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com .