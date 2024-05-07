Food-Grade Gases Market Size to Surpass US$16.1 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.1 billion in 2023 Food-Grade Gases market will reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033. The market is seeing an increase in demand for processed, frozen, and ready-to-eat goods due to shifting customer tastes and lifestyles. To maintain these items' purity, freshness, and shelf life, food-grade gases are necessary. The efficiency, dependability, and safety of food-grade gases have also improved due to ongoing developments in gas production, purification, and application technologies, which has further fueled market expansion. Additionally, food producers are always coming up with new ideas to satisfy consumer expectations for food products that are healthier, more varied, and of higher quality. They can accomplish these objectives through the preservation of flavor, texture, and nutritional content thanks to food-grade gases.



Key Insight of the Food-Grade Gases Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific area is rapidly becoming more urbanized, which is causing food and lifestyle changes. The requirement for food-grade gases in food processing and packaging applications is a result of the rising demand for convenience and processed foods. Furthermore, there is a sizable and expanding population in the area, together with rising levels of disposable income. The need for a wide variety of food and beverage goods, such as packaged snacks, carbonated drinks, and frozen foods, is fueled by this demographic shift. These products all require food-grade gases for processing and preservation.



In the Food-Grade Gases market, the nitrogen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period.



The nitrogen segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period. In MAP systems, nitrogen is frequently utilized in place of oxygen in food packing. Nitrogen aids in preventing microbial development, delaying oxidation processes, and preserving the freshness and quality of packaged foods, such as meats, poultry, fish, snacks, and fresh produce, by establishing an oxygen-free or low-oxygen environment. Nitrogen is also used to purge and pressurize pipes, storage tanks, and food processing equipment in order to keep contamination at bay, eliminate oxygen and moisture, and preserve the integrity and purity of the product.



In the Food-Grade Gases market, the packaging segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.1% over the projection period.



The packaging segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.1% over the projection period. In the food-grade gases industry, the packaging sector plays a critical role in guaranteeing food quality, safety, and preservation all the way through the supply chain. Food-grade gases are used in a variety of packing applications to keep products fresh, stop oxidation, stop microbiological growth, and prolong the shelf life of perishable goods.



In the Food-Grade Gases market, the beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.6% over the projection period.



The beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.6% over the projection period. The food-grade gases market's beverages section deals with the use of gases to different phases of beverage production, packaging, and dispensing in order to improve consumer experience, increase shelf life, and improve product quality. Key gases are used in the manufacture and packaging of beverages for a variety of purposes, such as carbonation, preservation, and oxidation resistance. One of the gases that is most frequently utilized in the beverage industry is CO2, mostly for carbonation. It turns into fizzy drinks like champagne, soda, beer, and sparkling water when dissolved in water. CO2 also acts as a preservative by preventing the growth of microorganisms and preserving the freshness of beverages. CO2 is utilized not just for carbonation but also for inert gas blanketing, which removes oxygen from storage tanks and packaging and keeps it from oxidizing.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7.1% 2033 Value Projection USD 8.1 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 16.1 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Application, End-use, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Market Growth Drivers Convenience food and carbonated drinks are becoming more and more popular

Market Dynamics



Driver



The need for food-grade gases is being driven by technological developments in food packaging, such as gas flushing systems, vacuum packaging, and active packaging solutions. In response to consumer demands for fresher, longer-lasting foods, these advances provide improved food product preservation and protection. Food waste is a major global problem as well, which has led to attempts to reduce waste at every stage of the food supply chain. Food-grade gases, such those found in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), help perishable foods last longer on the shelf, minimizing waste and spoiling.



Opportunity



Technological developments in gas-based preservation present prospects to improve food safety, prolong shelf life, and minimize food waste. The effectiveness and efficiency of preservation strategies including modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), controlled atmosphere storage (CAS), and active packaging systems can be increased by conducting research and development projects that optimize gas combinations, packing materials, and processing methods. Moreover, there are unexplored prospects in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Asia for the food-grade gases industry. The increasing demand for packaged and processed foods is a result of changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization. This presents potential for gas providers and equipment manufacturers to enhance their market share in these areas.



Some of the major players operating in the Food Tech market are:



• National Gases Limited

• SIAD

• Cryogenic Gases

• Les Gaz Industriels Ltd.

• Aditya Air Products

• Sidewinder Dry Ice & Gas

• Axcel Gases

• Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd

• Yingde Gas Group Ltd

• Siddhi Vinayak Industrial Gases Pvt Ltd

• American Welding & Gas

• Linde Group & Praxair, Inc.

• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

• Air Liquide

• The Messer Group GmbH

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Wesfarmers Ltd SOL Group

• Gulf Cryo

• Air Water, Inc.

• Massy Group

• PT Aneka Industry



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Carbon Di Oxide

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Sulfur dioxide

• Other



By Application



• Freezing & Chilling

• Packaging

• Carbonation

• Other



By End-use



• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Fish & Sea Food

• Meat

• Beverages

• Fruit & Vegetables

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Other



