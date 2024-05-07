Viral Vector Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Deals Trends Report 2024 with Directory of 396 Agreements Signed Since 2016

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the viral vector deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of viral vector deals from 2016 to 2024.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter viral vector deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 396 viral vector deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual viral vector partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in viral vector deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Benefits

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse viral vector collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in viral vector dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Viral vector deals over the years

2.3. Most active viral vector dealmakers

2.4. Viral vector deals by deal type

2.5. Viral vector deals by therapy area

2.6. Viral vector deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for viral vector deals

2.7.1 Viral vector deals headline values

2.7.2 Viral vector deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Viral vector deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Viral vector royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading viral vector deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top viral vector deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.3. Most active viral vector deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Viral vector dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by deal type

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

