Ad Agency Motive Hires Two Former 72andSunny Creatives

DENVER, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive , a leading marketing and advertising agency and member of the Project Worldwide network, today announced the hiring of former 72andSunny creatives Francisco Puppio and Gabo Curielcha to lead the agency’s Los Angeles office.



The duo that is affectionately called FraBo have worked together on and off for more than 15 years after meeting at Y&R in Chicago. They have spent the last 10+ years at 72 and Sunny (LA & NY) as creative directors, leading iconic brands such as 1800 Tequila, Coors Light USA and Global, Coors Banquet USA and LATAM, NFL, Uber USA and LATAM, Tillamook, Carl’s Jr and Hardee's.

“This marks the dawn of a fresh chapter for us,” said Franciso Puppio. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to diversify the creative leadership alongside this talented group of people by working with iconic brands to create impactful work that continues to evolve culture.”

Fran and Gabo were hired as lead creatives for Motive’s LA office, focused on brand storytelling for partners including Pepsi, bubly, Burger King and more.

Gabo’s creative firepower comes from his diverse background and understanding of cross cultural markets through real world experience. In another life before advertising, he was a trained chef and travel cook for high-end establishments in Portland, Miami and London.

Fran is a globetrotter from Venezuela who has spent most of his time living and working all over the world. A bilingual creative writer, strategist and creative leader, with a global perspective and an insatiable curiosity, he loves to learn and immerse himself as much as possible in different cultures to develop human-centric ideas with a purpose.

“We're thrilled to welcome aboard not one, but two dynamic visionaries as our new creative directors,” said Matt Statman, Motive CEO and Chief Creative Officer and also President, Integrated Agency Group for Project Worldwide. “Their passion, expertise, and fresh perspectives promise to ignite a new wave of innovation at Motive.”

Both will start immediately.

About Motive

Motive is a Creative Community that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture. Comprising seven unique studios—Brand Storytelling, Digital Innovation, Content, Experiential, Strategy & Cultural Insights, Design, and Sports, Gaming & Entertainment—they are uniquely positioned to leverage best-in-class capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of today’s consumer landscape. United by a passion for and dedication to creativity, their focus is on creating Cult-Like Fandom for bold brands. Learn more at wearemotive.com .

