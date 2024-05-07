ODW Logistics Welcomes Rick Smith as Vice President of Strategic Implementations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced the addition of Rick Smith as Vice President of Strategic Implementations. Smith will lead the newly formed New Business Implementation Division at ODW, which will be instrumental in uniting experienced professionals and innovative viewpoints to launch new client start-ups successfully and strategically.



“Rick’s experience in the logistics field comes from fellow industry leaders that have truly set a precedent within the supply chain overall, and we’re pleased to have him on the team,” said Gary Meador, Chief Operating Officer. “He most recently served as the senior vice president of distribution and transportation for American Wholesale Book Company (AWBC), a subsidiary of Books-A-Million. In his new role, he will work with ODW operations leaders to design this new business initiative. We believe that his leadership and collaborative approach, combined with our existing talent, will lead to a synergistic environment to create strategic implementations.”

Prior to joining AWBC, Smith held progressively senior operating positions with Essendant and School Specialty in Operations, Ops Excellence and Quality. In his roles, he managed over 800 associates, 22 operations and 16 facilities. In addition, his 18 years of experience at industry leaders such as UPS, UPS Airlines, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions has helped to establish him as the best executive for this new ODW role.

“As we continue to grow and expand our client portfolio, I am thrilled to be leading this new division and streamlining our new customer implementations,” said Smith. “I am thrilled to return to the Buckeye State, and add value to ODW partners, my new colleagues and the industry.”

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5018cb91-b95b-430e-9af8-e61cc9811137