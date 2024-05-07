Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $3.47M Marketed Offering, Including Exercise In Full of the Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BRISBANE, Australia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSX-V: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced marketed public offering of units (the “Units”) of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the “Offering”). A total of 8,280,000 Units were sold at a price of C$0.42 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$3.47 million. Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share of the Company (each, an “Ordinary Share”) and one ordinary share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one ordinary share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.55 per Warrant Share at any time until May 7, 2028, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 30, 2024 between the Company and Ventum Financial Corp. (formerly PI Financial Corp.) (the “Underwriter”).

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and provide liquidity to ‎finance ongoing operations, including, in particular, the Company’s expenses incurred, and expected to be ‎incurred, in connection with the Company’s research and development objectives, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriter a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued to the Underwriter such number of compensation warrants as is equal to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (the “Compensation Warrants”). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into a Unit at an exercise price of C$0.42 per Unit until May 7, 2028.

The Offering was completed pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 30, 2024 (the “Supplement”) to the Company’s amended and restated base shelf prospectus receipted on January 10, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). Copies of the Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus can be obtained on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Ordinary Shares. The Company does not intend to list the Warrants for trading.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC-R”) coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”).

GMG’s 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the ability of the Company to achieve the expected results of its products in research and development, that the Company will be able to research, develop and produce certain products as anticipated, that the Company will be able to engage third parties and develop relationships to assist in the development, distribution and sale of its products, and assumptions regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of final approval of the TSXV. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the use of proceeds from the Offering will differ from management’s current expectations, the Company will not obtain the final approval of the TSXV, the Company will not be able to use its products as expected or the performance, safety profile and production and maintenance requirements of the Company’s products will not be consistent with management’s expectations, the impact of the Company’s products will not be consistent with management’s expectations, the Company will not be able to research, develop and produce certain products, the Company will not be successful in engaging third parties and developing relationships to assist in the development, distribution and sale its products, public health crises may adversely impact the Company’s business and the ability of the Company to develop its products, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle-East and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated October 12, 2023 available for review on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.