PRISM MarketView Spotlights Oncocyte Corporation as it Works to Disrupt the Precision Diagnostics Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView announces the release of an insightful interview with Oncocyte Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Josh Riggs, as the company works to disrupt the mature diagnostics marketplace with a nimble, capital-light approach to growth.



Oncocyte (Nasdaq: OCX) has developed and is preparing to commercialize precision tests in the transplant and oncology markets. The Company’s transplant diagnostic tests, VitaGraft™ and GraftAssure™, measure the health of a transplanted organ via a simple blood test, and its oncology tests, DetermaIO™ and DetermaCNI™, measure individual patients’ suitability for and response to immunotherapy. Mr. Riggs states in the interview, “We want to ensure that clinicians and researchers will return to Oncocyte’s products again and again, so our diagnostic products have been designed with economics and ease of use in mind. Our tests offer a streamlined workflow process that is uncomplicated, inexpensive and fast, with results typically generated within four to eight hours.”

In conversation with PRISM MarketView, Mr. Riggs discusses Oncocyte’s partnering strategy, which the company believes is a high-margin, low-complexity, scalable business model that it expects to lead to substantially higher returns. “Building out commercial teams can be incredibly expensive, and it doesn’t always return shareholder value. Our strategy involves entering partnerships with leading providers that have established commercial channels, as we work to commercialize our distributable kitted product,” states Mr. Riggs.

The full interview can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/oncocyte-disrupting-the-precision-diagnostics-marketplace-with-innovative-approach-to-growth/

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter .

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25cb802a-db18-4985-92ba-19bda2deaa04