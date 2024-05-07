Global Generative AI Industry Research 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Creative and Personalized Content, Growing Applications in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generative AI Market: Analysis By Component, By Technology, By End User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI market value stood at US$14.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$94.80 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.64% over the projected period of 2024-2029.

The global generative AI market is highly fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous small and medium-sized companies competing for market share, and the presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base.

Generative AI finds applications in various fields, including art, design, content creation, drug discovery, and natural language processing, where its ability to generate novel and diverse outputs contributes to innovation and problem-solving.



The continuous growth of the global generative AI market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the proliferation of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) technologies has propelled the demand for generative AI. These technologies rely heavily on realistic and immersive content, driving the need for advanced AI models capable of generating life-like visuals and interactive experiences.

Deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) has emerged as another crucial driver. LLMs, such as GPT-3, have revolutionized natural language processing tasks, enabling the generation of human-like text, translation, and summarization. This adoption fuels the demand for generative AI solutions tailored to language-related applications. Moreover, the rising demand for creative and personalized content across various industries, including marketing, entertainment, and e-commerce, acts as a significant growth driver.

North America emerges as the largest region in the generative AI market, showcasing a promising landscape shaped by countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico, each with distinctive elements influencing their generative AI sector. Industry giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have significantly contributed to the region's market, driving substantial investments in research and development to push the boundaries of AI capabilities. Both venture capital firms and tech giants are injecting billions into generative AI technology development, fostering innovation and market expansion.

This influx of capital has led to the creation of cutting-edge AI platforms, widely adopted across industries such as healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Moreover, the presence of leading market players and technology organizations, alongside a pool of experts, is anticipated to propel regional market growth, with the US expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, fueled by increased adoption of deep learning and machine learning across diverse industries, including SMEs.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the generative AI sector, driven by a significant surge in AI technology adoption across various industries. With countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea leading AI innovation, the region spearheads progress in generative AI technologies. The availability of vast data sets, particularly in language processing and computer vision, is crucial for training and improving GenAI models, with Asia Pacific's large and diverse population providing a rich data source.

China dominates the industry, backed by significant investments in AI research, infrastructure, and talent development, with tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu leading innovation across various sectors. Japan, renowned for technological prowess, hosts leading AI research institutions and companies, while India's GenAI market is poised for significant growth, driven by skill development, research advancements, and government support initiatives. For instance, In July 2023, Singapore's digital government agencies partnered with Google Cloud to develop GenAI capabilities in the public and private sectors.



Furthermore, the healthcare and life sciences sectors are increasingly leveraging generative AI for various applications, such as drug discovery, medical imaging analysis, and patient data synthesis. These advancements contribute to improved diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare outcomes. Advancements in deep learning and neural networks play a fundamental role in driving generative AI market growth. Overall, the convergence of these factors fosters a conducive environment for the expansion of the generative AI market, facilitating innovation, and driving adoption across industries, and unlocking new opportunities for growth and development.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



In terms of market winners, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, along with strategic suppliers such as Nvidia and Amazon Web Services, are expected to emerge as winners in the generative AI market. These companies possess extensive proprietary datasets and cloud infrastructure, enabling them to train large language models (LLMs) and provide generative AI services at scale.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT (based on GPT-3.5) in late 2022, there has been a rapid advancement in large language model (LLM) and generative AI technologies within the global AI community.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component: The report provides bifurcation of the global generative AI market into two segments namely, Software and Services.

Software Generative AI currently dominates the market as it encompasses a range of AI software tools, platforms, and applications tailored for generating content such as images, text, and music. These software solutions enable businesses to streamline processes, enhance creativity, and drive innovation. On the other hand, Services Generative AI is poised for rapid growth as businesses increasingly seek specialized assistance in implementing and leveraging generative AI technologies effectively.

Cloud-based generative AI services are expected to gain popularity as they provide scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, fueling the segment's growth. For instance, in December 2023, Mistral AI, an artificial intelligence solutions provider, partnered with Google Cloud, optimized proprietary language models, and distributed both its open weights on Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure. As the demand for generative AI continues to rise, the services segment is expected to expand significantly to meet the growing need for expertise and support in this field.



By Technology: The report provides bifurcation of the global generative AI market into four segments namely, Transformer, Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Auto-encoder, and Diffusion Networks.

The Transformer segment currently dominates the market due to its versatility and widespread adoption across various applications. Transformers, based on attention mechanisms, excel in tasks such as natural language processing, image recognition, and sequence generation. Their ability to capture long-range dependencies and model complex relationships has made them indispensable in numerous industries, including healthcare, finance, and entertainment.

Conversely, the Diffusion Networks segment is anticipated to experience fastest growth owing to its ability to generate high-quality images and text samples. Diffusion networks employ a diffusion process to generate outputs that closely match the distribution of training data, enabling the creation of realistic and diverse content. This capability makes them increasingly sought after in applications such as image synthesis, text generation, and creative content production, thus driving the growth in the forecasted period.



By End User: The report provides the bifurcation of the global generative AI market into six segments based on end-user, namely, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, and Others.

The Media & Entertainment segment held the highest share in the market and BFSI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Generative AI in Media & Entertainment drives content creation, production, and enhancement, meeting the demand for immersive experiences and personalized storytelling. This technology's adoption is fueled by the sector's quest for high-quality content and engaging experiences to remain competitive amid evolving consumer preferences.

The BFSI sector is embracing generative AI rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives and increasing demands for fraud detection, risk management, personalized customer experiences, and regulatory compliance. With countries like the UK, Spain, and Italy leading AI innovation, BFSI organizations are leveraging generative AI's advanced capabilities in data analysis and automation to enhance operational efficiency and deliver tailored services. As the BFSI sector prioritizes digital transformation to address complex challenges, the adoption of generative AI is expected to soar in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Expansion of Virtual and Augmented Reality

Deployment Of LLM

Increasing Demand for Creative and Personalized Content

Enhanced Computing Power and Increased Availability of Data

Growing Applications in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Advancements in Deep Learning and Neural Networks

Challenges

Deepfakes and Misinformation

Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Market Trends

Integration of Generative AI with Robotics and Automation

Democratization of AI Tools and Platforms

Growing Integration With Cloud Computing

Generative AI For Scientific Research

Continued Innovation in Generative Adversarial Networks

Emphasis on Explainable AI and Interpretability

Automation and Efficiency in Enterprise Workloads

Focus on Ethical AI

Chatbot-powered Customer Service

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategy

Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Microsoft Corp.

Alphabet Inc.

IBM

Salesforce, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini

Adobe Inc.

Infosys

SAP SE

Synthesis AI

D-ID

OpenAI Inc.

