Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 7, 2024. The Annual General Meeting was held as a hybrid meeting.

All proposals on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 12, 2024, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.50 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption of shares held by the Norwegian State.

The dividend will be paid May 21, 2024, to shareholders as of May 7, 2024, who are registered as shareholders with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 10, 2024. The shares will be traded excluding the right to dividend from and including May 8, 2024.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on hydro.com/generalmeeting.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

