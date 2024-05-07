Tango’s INTEGRATE 2024 Underscores the Vital Role of Integrated Energy and Sustainability in Today’s Business and Regulatory Environment

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25th, Tango brought together industry leaders, innovators, and clients for the second annual WatchWire by Tango User Conference, INTEGRATE. The conference centered on the critical theme of integrating energy and sustainability within businesses in a data-driven, pragmatic, and action-oriented manner.

"Risk management and energy pragmatism are crucial for businesses to operate efficiently in today’s complex sustainability and regulatory environment", stated Andy Anderson, Tango’s EVP of Energy and Sustainability Solutions and Chief Sustainability Officer. "At this year's INTEGRATE, we are excited to share with our customers the advancements we've made to carbon accounting features, details on our partnership with the Institute for Market Transformation for building performance standards, and our enhancements to tracking decarbonization projects; all meant to meet the needs of today’s evolving landscape."

The keynote, delivered by Alex Dews, CEO of the Institute for Market Transformation, covered current market trends and future expectations surrounding Building Performance Standards (BPS). With the impact of the real estate sector on carbon emissions and the demand for low-carbon buildings, he suggested that BPS are crucial for creating an orderly transition in the built environment.

INTEGRATE featured two panels:

Navigating Compliance vs. Taking Action – Our first panel centered around the evolution of reporting, disclosure, and performance laws, such as CA SB 253 and 261, the SEC, and CSRD, and how businesses are managing these complexities while striving to meet interim and long-term sustainability goals.

Identifying and Executing Decarbonization Opportunities - The second panel covered diverse perspectives on the scalable approaches to decarbonization. Panelists shared insights on how their customers identify, prioritize, and fund decarbonization opportunities, from procurement strategies to capital expenditure projects, within their portfolios.

Discussions at INTEGRATE underscored the vital role of integrated energy and sustainability practices in today’s business and regulatory environment and illustrated the practical applications of the data-driven, pragmatic approach to sustainability that WatchWire by Tango champions. To read more about INTEGRATE, visit our full event recap here .

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in real estate and facilities management software, delivering a connected solution spanning predictive analytics, portfolio strategy, transactions, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, energy and sustainability management, desk booking, visitor, and space management.



