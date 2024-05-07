WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES TO ADVOCATE FOR CONSUMERS AGAINST TIMESHARE COMPANIES

FRANKLIN, TN, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Just months after hitting the threshold of helping more than 40,000 families escape from timeshares, Wesley Financial Group LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has now hit the 40,000 mark. This represents a savings of more than $527 million in timeshare mortgage debt for these families.

“In 2023, we reached an amazing 30,000 families helped since our founding in 2011,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “In only a few months, we have added 10,000 more families to that total. If nothing else, this is an indication of the level of ongoing frustration about the incredible debt and ongoing costs that come with many timeshare purchases.

“While there are some timeshare companies that are above board in their sales practices and in creating a clear path for getting out, the majority continue to rely on unscrupulous sales practices that leave consumers trapped in financially crippling situations,” added McDowell. “As long as that is happening, Wesley Financial Group will be here to help. I’m proud of our proven, unmatched track record of advocating for consumers.”

Wesley Financial Group has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot free clients from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.

