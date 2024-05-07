Global Adipic Acid Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand, Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adipic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Adipic Acid Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Adipic Acid estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The Adipic Acid market's growth pace is dictated by dynamics within its end-use sectors, as demonstrated in market analysis by end-use segment. Nylon 6/6 emerges as the largest end-use segment, while polyurethane represents the fastest-growing segment.

Nylon 6,6 Application is expected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyurethanes Application segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

Regional analysis highlights Asia-Pacific's evolution as the most significant market, with favorable prospects also seen in other developing regions.Conversely, developed regions anticipate slower growth rates. The stable economic scenario further enhances growth prospects, shaping the production landscape of Adipic Acid.



The Adipic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of Growth

Market Analysis by End-Use Segment

Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment

Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well

Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions

Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects

Production Scenario

Adipic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly Alternative to Adipic Acid

NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into Adipic Acid

Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles Fuels Adipic Acid Demand

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities

Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic Acid based Polyurethanes

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand for Adipic Acid

Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market

Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants

