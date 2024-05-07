Ibotta Appoints Stephen Bailey to Board of Directors and Shalin Patel as new Head of Investor Relations

DENVER, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today two recent appointments: as previously disclosed, Stephen Bailey, CEO and co-founder of ExecOnline, joined Ibotta’s Board of Directors when Ibotta completed its IPO, and Shalin Patel has joined to lead Investor Relations.



“Embarking on the next phase of our journey as a public company, we are excited to bring in new expertise and advice that will help us better achieve our mission to Make Every Purchase Rewarding,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. “Stephen brings public company board experience, having served on the Match Group board, along with deep expertise in leadership from his tenure at ExecOnline. Shalin is an excellent addition to Ibotta's growing leadership team. As a long-time public markets investor in the technology industry, he brings years of experience and relationships with the investment community, and is uniquely positioned to lead our engagement with analysts and investors in our next chapter as a public company.”

Bailey joined the board in February 2024. Since 2012, he’s served as co-founder and CEO of ExecOnline, the pioneer of online B2B leadership development solutions, making world-class learning and coaching accessible to leaders at all levels. Prior to that, he served as CEO and Chief Product Officer of Frontier Strategy Group,a software and information services business. Bailey earned a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Emory University.

Prior to joining Ibotta, Patel was Technology Sector Head at Artisan Partners' Antero Peak Group. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry having held senior investing roles at a number of firms including Clearfield Capital and The Carlyle Group. Patel received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School as well as a Bachelor of Applied Science from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

