ZTX and ZEPETO Partner with 88rising’s Head in the Clouds New York to Launch Commemorative Digital Collectibles

New York City, NY, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, and ZEPETO, the top Asian Web2 metaverse platform, are partnering with Head in the Clouds New York Festival from 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture. The partnership unveils various types of limited digital collectibles that target fans and users of the partnering companies.

Ahead of its show at Forest Hills Stadium on May 11 and 12, 2024, Head in the Clouds New York will collaborate with ZTX and ZEPETO to offer an exclusive, limited edition of digital collectibles including festival mascot character CLO, and collectibles from groundbreaking Japanese girl group ATARASHII GAKKO! who are headlining the festival.



The digital collectibles will take the form of 3D wearables that fans can wear and collect to celebrate the return of Head in the Clouds to New York, and will be available as rare items on both the Web3 ZTX and the Web2 legacy ZEPETO platform. A selection of these items will be able to unlock VIP tickets to the HITC New York concert. Such a merger of real world assets with virtual fashion across multiple metaverse platforms is the first of its kind, marking this partnership as a breakthrough in both physical and digital entertainment. To further amplify the reach of this limited edition sale, ZEPETO kicked off on April 29 a UGC campaign inviting its users to create content leveraging 88rising and this three-way partnership.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX commented: “We are delighted to unveil this collaboration that is a pioneering initiative in many ways. As a cross-platform digital collectible offering, this release underlines the united mission of ZEPETO and ZTX to work with top IP to reach broader audiences. Moreover, this partnership exhibits the forward-thinking nature of 88rising to expand its Head in the Clouds New York festival brand into virtual domains, connecting the physical with the digital.”

The VIP passes for the Head In The Clouds New York festival have a retail value of approximately 400 US dollars at time of writing. Details for claiming the VIP tickets are to be announced in official ZTX accounts on X and Discord as well as the official channels of ZEPETO.

This year’s second annual Head In The Clouds New York lineup includes headliners Joji, (G)I-DLE, ILLENIUM B2B DABIN, BIBI, and more. Meanwhile, the expansive, all-Asian vendors local favorite Rokstar Chicken, Vietnamese eatery 5ive Spice, Southeast Asian restaurants Obao Noodles & BBQ and Gai Chicken & Rice, Hong Kong style milk tea brand Silk., Cantonese-American restaurant Potluck Club, and East Village izakaya TabeTomo. See the full artist and vendor lineups, as well as ticketing information, HERE.

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent and culture. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts for its artists. Under the leadership of founder & CEO, Sean Miyashiro, the company has also grown its brand to include a global festival, Head In The Clouds Music & Artist Festival, and special partnerships with the likes of Coachella, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and many more. With over 200 million followers across global social media platforms and over 50 billion streams and views, 88rising’s global influence is undeniable.

