SECU Foundation Awards $1.2 Million to Outreach Mission Inc. for Homeless Shelter to Serve Nine Counties

SANFORD, N.C., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded $1.2 million to Outreach Mission Inc. (OMI) to construct a new 76-bed shelter in Sanford, doubling its capacity to serve the homeless in Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, and Richmond counties.



OMI provides individuals in need with direct access to housing resources and other critical aid. In 2022, the non-profit served over 21,000 meals, linked 1,600 clients to essential medical or employment services, and sheltered 536 men, women, and children. The new facility will consolidate two existing 100-year-old shelters that consistently remain at capacity, adding 40 beds.

“OMI has incredible leaders who are passionate and committed to their mission of serving those experiencing homelessness,” said SECU Foundation Board Member McKinley Wooten. “We are pleased to support the growing need for OMI’s services to address homelessness in this area of the state.”

“The SECU Foundation grant is one of many answered prayers for Outreach Mission Inc.’s new shelter,” said OMI Executive Director Laura Spivey. “This project will support our mission to help more people experiencing homelessness put their lives back together one piece at a time, one person at a time. OMI is honored to receive support from SECU Foundation, as both organizations truly believe in People Helping People®. We are very blessed and humbled by this gift. It will help the people in this community for many years to come. Thank you!”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/492b76fa-d9e9-45e9-9045-b6b21e0124c1