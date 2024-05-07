Federate Launches to Transform the Managed Legal Services Market

Seattle,WA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federate, a pioneering managed services organization, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative solution designed to revolutionize the way small to mid-sized law firms operate. By offering centralized management and consolidated resources, Federate empowers firms to focus on what they do best: practicing law.

Founded by seasoned legal and finance professionals T.J. Henry Jr. and Cecy Graf, Federate provides comprehensive back-office support that combines the benefits of big law firm resources with the autonomy smaller practices desire. “Our mission is to enhance the effectiveness of law firms by managing their operational needs with expert precision, allowing them to retain their independence while competing at the highest level,” said Cecy Graf, CEO of Federate.

Federate’s services include everything from human resources and finance to IT operations and administrative support, all tailored to the unique needs of the legal industry. “We bring the sophistication of big law technology and support structures to smaller firms without the overhead that typically restricts their growth,” added T.J. Henry Jr., Managing Partner.

Federate is poised to significantly lower operational costs for its clients while simultaneously boosting service quality through technological and innovative solutions. Tailored specifically for small to midsize firms that often grapple with efficiency, process, and profitability, Federate’s unique offering directly addresses the common challenges these firms routinely face. With its innovative approach, Federate is well positioned for rapid expansion in the market.

Law firms partnering with Federate will benefit from:

Reduced administrative burdens, allowing lawyers to concentrate on their clients and cases.

Access to state-of-the-art technology and a suite of customized services.

Cost-effective platforms that provide clarity and predictability in financial planning.

Federate begins operations immediately, with plans to expand its client base across the United States. For more information about Federate and its services, please visit https://federatelegal.com/.

About Federate

Federate is a managed services organization that delivers operational support and technology solutions to small and mid-sized law firms. By handling complex, resource-draining tasks, Federate helps firms focus on their legal practice without sacrificing quality or financial stability.

MEDIA CONTACT

T.J. Henry

425-491-6060

tj.henry@federatelegal.com