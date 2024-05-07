Work Truck Solutions’ Cutting-Edge Merchandising Features Offer Competitive Advantages in Today’s Market

Chico, CA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading authority on commercial vehicles, continues to see vehicle inventory being replenished, and is excited to highlight several features that revolutionize how work truck buyers interact with dealership websites. These merchandising innovations not only make the shopping experience more engaging, but also significantly streamline the process of finding and purchasing commercial vehicles online.

Work Truck Solutions recognizes the distinct demands of commercial vehicle dealerships and the critical influence that user experience has on sales performance. In response, the company is proud to introduce an array of innovative features designed to streamline and enhance the buying process for commercial vehicle buyers.

New Innovations to Drive Sales by Today’s Commercial Vehicle Buyers

: Small/medium-sized business shoppers may view financing as a barrier to their purchasing process. To overcome this, Work Truck Solutions has delivered a financing widget to simplify the process, enabling buyers to estimate payments, be pre-qualified, and engage directly through the dealership's website for financing. Transporting : In today’s environment, it is common for commercial vehicle buyers to shop outside their local market. With a website widget that alleviates the complexities of vehicle transport, dealership sales teams and their buyers can effortlessly quote, schedule, and track vehicle transportation.

Key Merchandising Features Designed to Enhance the User Experience

: Catch the eyes of business buyers by placing a customized carousel on select areas of the dealer retail site, or target a specific vocation through a custom page that includes a tailor-built carousel focusing on specific criteria such as body type, body manufacturer, or any other use case searches, making it easier than ever to direct potential buyers to commercial listings. Banner Promos : Shoppers intent on searching for their next commercial vehicle will appreciate direct promotions on banners that feature special offers and dealer services. Simple and clean, these banners can appear at selected intervals (e.g., after every vehicle listing, every fifth vehicle, etc.), providing maximum visibility and engagement.

: Encourage continued visitor engagement with a dynamic carousel that displays vehicles site visitors have recently viewed, furthering their shopping experience and ease of use. Similar Vehicles Carousel: Enhance the visitor’s discovery process and their commercial vehicle purchase odds by presenting additional on-lot vehicle choices similar to the ones they have been viewing.

"Our mission at Work Truck Solutions has always been to revolutionize the commercial vehicle market by empowering dealerships with the solutions they need to succeed in a digital-first world," stated Kathryn Schifferle, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions. "These platform features underscore our dedication to streamlining the purchase process, ensuring that our dealerships can offer unparalleled convenience and efficiency to their customers. We're always excited to offer our partners ways to elevate their operations, serve their customers, and positively impact their bottom lines, and we’ll never stop looking for ways to continue to do so."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, NuPropel, the commercial vehicle-centric advanced fuel resource center, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

